NBA Playoffs: Spurs and Thunder Engaged in Close Game 3 Despite Hamstring Injuries to Key Players

Despite hamstring injuries to key players Jalen Williams and Dylan Harper, the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs continued their intense third-round NBA playoffs series with Game 3 on Monday, May 18, 2026. Williams played in Game 1 after missing the previous six postseason contests due to a hamstring injury, while Harper made his first two postseason starts but exited Game 2 after cramping and grabbing his hamstring.

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Jalen Williams (8) shoots against San Antonio Spurs guard Dylan Harper (2) during overtime of Game 1 in a third-round NBA basketball playoffs series on Monday, May 18, 2026, in Oklahoma City.

Williams played in Game 1 after missing the previous six postseason contests with a hamstring injury. Spurs guard Dylan Harper made his first two postseason starts in place of Fox but exited Game 2 shortly after landing awkwardly and grabbing his hamstring with 4:50 left in the third quarter. His injury was diagnosed as right adductor soreness. Spurs coach Mitch Johnson said the hamstring injuries could linger as long as the team is in the postseason





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Basketball NBA Injuries Playoffs NBA Oklahoma City Thunder San Antonio Spurs Jalen Williams Dylan Harper Hamstring Injury Postseason Series Game 3

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