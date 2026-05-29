NBA Overhauls Draft Lottery Rules to Curb Tanking and Flatten Odds

The NBA has approved significant reforms to its draft lottery system, expanding the lottery to 16 teams, flattening odds, and penalizing the three worst records. The changes, effective from 2027 through 2029, also include a ban on consecutive No. 1 picks and top-five selections within three years, aiming to reduce tanking and improve competitive balance.

The NBA has announced major changes to its draft lottery system, set to take effect in 2027 and run through 2029, with the league's Board of Governors scheduled to review the rules in 2030.

The reforms expand the lottery from 14 to 16 teams, further flattening the odds for the top picks and introducing penalties for teams with the three worst records. Under the new framework, any team that fails to make the playoffs or the play-in tournament will receive three lottery balls for the drawing, except for the three teams with the worst records, who will receive only two balls, as will the four play-in teams that do not advance to the playoffs.

Additionally, a new restriction prevents any team's pick from landing No. 1 overall in consecutive drafts or within the top five in three straight drafts, regardless of which team ultimately holds the pick. This measure directly addresses concerns about systematic tanking, as exemplified by the San Antonio Spurs' consecutive top-five selections of Victor Wembanyama, Stephon Castle and Dylan Harper from 2023 to 2025.

While tanking may not be entirely eliminated, the reforms should significantly reduce its incentive, as franchises will now avoid finishing in what the NBA calls the "relegation zone"-the three worst records-and will be motivated to compete even late in the season. The possibility of teams deliberately missing the play-in tournament to gain an extra lottery ball exists, but it is considered unlikely given the risk to playoff bonuses and the difficulty of convincing players and coaches to sacrifice postseason opportunities for a marginally better draft position.

The new system also simplifies the lottery drawing into a transparent, televised lotto-style event, where 16 team-branded ping-pong balls are drawn publicly, replacing the previous closed-door process involving 1,000 numbered balls. The odds for each tier have been recalculated: the teams with the fourth- through 10th-worst records now have an 8.1% chance at the No. 1 pick, a 24% shot at a top-three selection, a 39% chance at a top-five pick and a 73% chance at a top-10 slot.

The three worst teams and the four non-playoff play-in teams receive slightly lower odds: 5.4% for No. 1, 16% for top three, 28% for top five and 59% for top 10. The eighth seeds in each conference, previously not in the lottery, now have a 2.7% chance at No. 1, an 8% chance at top three, a 15% chance at top five and a 35% chance at top 10.

As a result, twice as many teams now have a 28% chance at a top-five pick, and all 16 lottery participants have at least a 35% shot at the top 10, compared to only 10 teams under the old system. For context, a team like this season's Chicago Bulls, who held the ninth lottery spot with a 4.5% chance at No. 1 and 20.3% chance at top four, would under the new rules have an 8.1% chance at No. 1 and a 32% chance at top four.

The reforms also include a crucial provision that picks cannot fall in the top five if they are already subject to a "pick protection" clause from a prior trade, adding complexity to future asset valuation. For example, the Memphis Grizzlies' 2027 unprotected first-round pick from the Utah Jazz-acquired in the Jaren Jackson Jr. trade-can no longer land in the top five because the Jazz already own the No. 2 pick in 2025 and selected Ace Bailey at No. 5 in 2024.

This retroactive impact on traded assets caused the Grizzlies to be the lone dissenting vote among the 30 teams at the Board of Governors meeting, even though they support broader reform. Many other previously traded unprotected picks may be similarly devalued.

Ultimately, these changes aim to redistribute elite prospects more evenly across the league, increasing the likelihood that top draft picks land on teams already closer to contention rather than on perennial rebuilding clubs, thereby improving the overall product and competitive balance





YahooCASports / 🏆 46. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

NBA Draft Lottery Tanking Reform Draft Picks Playoffs Play-In Lottery Odds Top Prospects

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Milan Momcilovic withdraws from NBA Draft, remains in NCAA transfer portalMomcilovic shot nearly 50% from the 3-point line in 2025-26.

Read more »

NBA Draft lottery: League owners vote in favor of new 3-2-1 format aimed to prevent tankingThe NBA Draft lottery will look a little different moving forward.

Read more »

NBA’s board of governors passes anti-tanking changes to draft lottery processThe NBA approved sweeping changes to the draft lottery on Thursday that will strip the teams with the worst records from receiving the best odds of winning the No. 1 pick, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press.

Read more »

NBA Passes Massive Changes To Draft Lottery To Prevent Teams From TankingUnder the new plan, the teams that finish with the three worst records cannot fall below the No. 12 pick.

Read more »