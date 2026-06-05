NBA Nears Conclusion of Investigation into Clippers and Kawhi Leonard

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver signals the end of the league's nine-month probe into the Clippers' alleged salary cap circumvention involving Kawhi Leonard, with interviews of key figures completed.

The NBA 's investigation into the Los Angeles Clippers for alleged salary cap circumvention involving star forward Kawhi Leonard has entered a critical phase, with league commissioner Adam Silver signaling that a resolution is imminent.

Two days after Silver acknowledged that it was time for the NBA and investigators to wrap up this matter, it has been revealed that independent investigators have interviewed Clippers owner Steve Ballmer, team executives, Leonard himself, and his business adviser Uncle Dennis Robertson as part of the ongoing probe into the Aspiration financial firm. The investigation, which has been conducted by an independent firm hired by the league, has yet to reach a conclusion nine months after it was launched, leading to growing frustration among team executives and players alike.

The central allegation is that Leonard was paid $28 million through a no-show marketing deal with Aspiration, a financial services company, in an arrangement that may have allowed the Clippers to circumvent the NBA's strict salary cap rules. Ballmer, who is known for his aggressive approach to team building since purchasing the Clippers, has acknowledged introducing Leonard to Aspiration in a September interview with ESPN's Ramona Shelburne.

However, he has denied any knowledge of the specific endorsement deal, insisting that the Clippers operate within the league's rules. Leonard, for his part, has maintained his innocence, stating that he and the team did no wrongdoing and inviting the investigation to proceed. I welcome the investigation, Leonard said during a press conference earlier this season. It will not be a distraction for me or the rest of the team.

We know we followed the rules, and we are confident the findings will reflect that. The lack of transparent progress on the investigation prompted several questions for Silver during his pre-game news conference before Game 1 of the NBA Finals. Silver acknowledged that the investigation is far along but stressed the need for finality. I do not have a specific timeline on when they will be completed, Silver said of the investigators.

I think it is clear they are far along. I read all the time about people being interviewed by them, and I think they understand that you could keep going on and on. But I think we are close to the point now where we need to wrap this up because you also need finality. The team has to understand what situation they are going to be operating under, and so do the other 29 teams.

Once the investigators present their findings to Silver, he will make a determination on any potential discipline, which could range from fines to the loss of draft picks or even voiding of contracts. The implications of this investigation extend beyond the Clippers. If the allegations are proven, it would represent a significant breach of the NBA's collective bargaining agreement, which prohibits teams from making undisclosed payments to players outside of their contracts.

The league has a history of strict enforcement in such matters, as seen in previous cases involving the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Miami Heat. For the Clippers, who have built a championship-contending roster around Leonard and Paul George, any penalties could derail their plans.

Meanwhile, the other 29 teams are watching closely, as the outcome could set a precedent for how similar cases are handled in the future. The NBA is committed to maintaining a level playing field, and this investigation reflects that commitment, said a league spokesperson. We will take appropriate action based on the evidence. As the investigation reaches its final stages, the focus now shifts to Silver's decision.

The commissioner has emphasized the importance of due process but also the need for closure. The basketball world is eager to move past this distraction, especially with the NBA Finals underway and free agency looming. For now, the Clippers are operating under a cloud of uncertainty, but Ballmer and his team remain confident that they will be exonerated. We have cooperated fully with the investigation and look forward to its conclusion, Ballmer said in a statement.

We believe that once all the facts are reviewed, it will be clear that the Clippers acted within the rules. The waiting game continues, but with Silver's latest comments, an end may finally be in sight





YahooCASports / 🏆 46. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

NBA Clippers Kawhi Leonard Salary Cap Investigation Adam Silver

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Commissioner Adam Silver, at NBA Finals, says NBA continues to move toward league in EuropeThe NBA’s hopes of starting a new independent league in Europe by the end of 2027 are on schedule, Commissioner Adam Silver said before the start of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night.

Read more »

Adam Silver on Clippers-Aspiration investigation: No specific timeline, close to point ‘we need to wrap this up’The NBA commissioner addressed the independent investigation into Aspiration and its dealing with the Los Angeles Clippers and when a potential punishment could be handed out.

Read more »

NBA Finals 2026: Is Knicks' Jalen Brunson authoring the most clutch playoff run in NBA history?Your eyes do not deceive you: New York's Captain Clutch is raising his game when it matters most.

Read more »

NBA Probe into LA Clippers' Salary Cap Circumvention Allegations ContinuesThe National Basketball Association's investigation into the Los Angeles Clippers' alleged salary cap circumvention continues, with multiple sources indicating that the probe is nearing its conclusion. The investigation centers around allegations that the Clippers, led by owner Steve Ballmer, used Aspiration, a now-defunct green banking company, to compensate LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard without disclosing the deal to the league, thereby circumventing the salary cap. Kawhi Leonard, his uncle and business adviser Dennis Robertson, Clippers owner Steve Ballmer, and other team executives have been interviewed by NBA investigators. Executives for Aspiration have also been questioned. The investigation, which began in September 2025, has uncovered internal documents that suggest Ballmer invested $50 million in Aspiration through his personal LLC in September 2021. The Clippers also signed a $300 million deal with Aspiration that month, making the company the first founding partner of the Intuit Dome. Six months later, Aspiration signed its $28 million endorsement deal with Leonard. An unnamed employee told a podcast host that Leonard's sponsorship deal was to circumvent the salary cap. Ballmer has denied any involvement in the deal and said he had no knowledge of Leonard's contract. Leonard's camp has also denied the allegations, stating that the Clippers were not involved in the deal beyond introducing Leonard to Aspiration and that there was no mention of the salary cap or attempts to circumvent it. The investigation has raised questions about the potential penalties the Clippers could face if found guilty of circumventing the salary cap. The NBA's collective bargaining agreement allows for fines up to $7.5 million, direct forfeiture of draft picks, voiding any player contract, and a suspension for team personnel found to have engaged in such a violation. The investigation is ongoing, and the outcome remains uncertain.

Read more »