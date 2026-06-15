NBA Mock Draft 2026: Dybantsa and Peterson Lead as Wizards and Jazz Weigh Options

AJ Dybantsa and Darryn Peterson are the projected top two picks in the 2026 NBA draft, with the Washington Wizards holding the No. 1 pick and the Utah Jazz at No. 2. Uncertainty surrounds the order as teams also monitor a potential Giannis Antetokounmpo trade. The latest mock draft includes analysis of prospects and team strategies.

The 2026 NBA draft is now just eight days away, with the league's withdrawal deadline having passed on Saturday. Teams and prospects are entering the final stretch of meetings and workouts ahead of Round 1.

As the draft picture crystallizes, the intrigue begins at the very top, where the Washington Wizards have started narrowing down their options with the No. 1 overall pick and the Utah Jazz sitting behind them at No. 2. AJ Dybantsa and Darryn Peterson remain the projected top two picks, but there is still a question about the order in which they will be selected.

NBA teams continue to await a potential Giannis Antetokounmpo trade that is expected to have broader ramifications on the draft and the entire offseason. The Milwaukee Bucks have much of the league in a holding pattern as they consider a franchise-changing decision. ESPN's Shams Charania reported in May that the Bucks were open for business regarding the two-time MVP, with a resolution expected prior to the draft.

A lot will play out over the next week as front offices huddle and finalize their boards. This article presents the latest draft projections, informed heavily by conversations with sources around the NBA, in addition to personal evaluations of prospects over the course of the season. It is important to note that these projections are not personal rankings, which can be found in ESPN's top 100 list.

The Wizards have played their cards close to the vest over the past few weeks, taking their time with the process and evaluating all four candidates at the top of the draft. According to sources, Washington has narrowed its focus to Dybantsa and Peterson. Peterson has informed the Jazz that he plans to take no further team visits, signaling that he is comfortable with his position and prefers to hear his name called at No. 1 by the Wizards.

He has made himself accessible to Washington, previously meeting with them in Los Angeles, and has conducted multiple on-court workouts in front of the team's decision-makers. Peterson wants to play point guard at the next level, but the presence of Trae Young in Washington is not viewed as an impediment. Dybantsa visited Washington on Thursday and Friday, and headed from there to Utah on Saturday, his only two planned visits.

For months, he has been the favorite around the NBA to be selected first, having led Division I in scoring with 25.5 points per game, and boasting size, physicality, and the ability to get downhill. Dybantsa has well-documented ties to Utah, after playing his senior year of high school at Utah Prep and last season at BYU, but he also prefers to be the No. 1 pick.

Some around the league believe Dybantsa's profile best aligns with what the Wizards have historically valued. Last year, they coveted Ace Bailey, another taller scoring wing. Although Dybantsa plays a much different style, he would check some of the same boxes. Washington's decision will play out over the next eight days.

For the past couple of weeks, rival teams have been operating as if Peterson and Dybantsa will be the first two players off the board. Sources indicate that Peterson's medicals have not raised major concerns with teams, clearing the way for him to be a top-two pick. He began the season as ESPN's No. 1 prospect and is considered the most gifted offensive player in the class.

While the season did not go according to plan at Kansas, where he dealt with serious cramping issues, he has always been viewed by teams as a strong candidate for the top pick. Although Peterson does not plan to visit Utah before the draft, that is not considered by rival teams to be a major factor in whether the Jazz will select him.

There is precedent for this thinking, as general manager Austin Ainge selected Ace Bailey fifth overall last year despite Bailey's camp electing not to work out there. The Jazz are particularly familiar with Dybantsa after he spent the past two years playing in-state. Although his presence creates some positional duplication with Bailey, it would be a major surprise around the NBA if Dybantsa slips past Utah.

The Jazz are considered comfortable with whichever player falls to them, and they have also brought in Cameron Boozer for a visit. While there is support for Boozer in Utah, as well as the presence of his father Carlos in a front office role, his fit within a loaded frontcourt that includes Lauri Markkanen, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Walker Kessler is less clean than the other two options.

Peterson would make for a strong match with the Jazz if available, immediately bolstering their offense and slotting in alongside Keyonte George as Utah pushes for playoff contention. Since the draft lottery on May 10, the assumption around the NBA has been that Memphis would be thrilled to select Boozer. He is viewed as an excellent match for what the Grizzlies value and holds a strong case as the best player available here.

The draft process is dynamic, and many factors will influence final decisions. The top of the draft is especially fluid, with the Wizards and Jazz holding the keys. As teams continue their evaluations and negotiations, the landscape could shift further. The potential Giannis Antetokounmpo trade adds another layer of complexity, as it could impact the draft order and team strategies.

This year's draft class is deep, with several prospects capable of making an immediate impact. The upcoming week promises to be filled with last-minute moves, workouts, and deliberations. Fans and analysts alike will be watching closely to see how the board unfolds. The mock draft presented here reflects the most current information and projections, but the actual draft night could bring surprises.

The combination of talent, team needs, and trade possibilities makes for one of the most anticipated drafts in recent years





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