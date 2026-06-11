NBA Finals: Victor Wembanyama Taunts Mitchell Robinson, Gets Flagrant Foul, Spurs Dominate

Victor Wembanyama taunts Mitchell Robinson before getting a flagrant foul, and the Spurs dominate in Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

Victor Wembanyama appeared to get the best of Mitchell Robinson early on Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden . Robinson, late in the first quarter of Game 4 of the NBA Finals, drilled the San Antonio Spurs star hard with a forearm to his neck.

That sent Wembanyama flying down to the ground and drew a foul as the two teams were running back down the floor. After a review, Robinson was hit with a Flagrant 1 foul. Wembanyama hit both free throws, and play then continued on normally. But right before the incident, Wembanyama was spotted clearly taunting Robinson after sneaking a layup past him on the other end.

He started clapping quickly as he hit the floor after taking the shot to the face, too. Early in the third quarter, with the Spurs in full control of the contest, Wembanyama found himself on the other side of things. He hit Knicks big man Karl-Anthony Towns in the head while on defense, which sent Towns down to the court.

Wembanyama now has three flagrant foul points so far in the postseason, after he was ejected for an incident with Naz Reid earlier in the playoffs. If he picks up a fourth, he’ll receive an automatic suspension. The flagrant fouls came after Wembanyama delivered a similar shot to Jalen Brunson's head in Game 3 of the series Monday night. The Spurs dominated in the first quarter of Game 4 on Wednesday night.

They jumped out to a 41-22 lead while shooting 65% from the field in the first 12 minutes of the contest. San Antonio ended up carrying a 27-point lead into the break at halftime, which marked the largest lead by a road team in NBA Finals history, not counting the COVID-19 bubble series in 2020





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NBA Finals Victor Wembanyama Mitchell Robinson Flagrant Foul Spurs Knicks Karl-Anthony Towns Jalen Brunson Madison Square Garden NBA Finals History COVID-19 Bubble Series

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