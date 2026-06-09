NBA Finals Game 3 Marred by Tight Security as Trump Attends Knicks-Spurs Match

Former President Donald Trump's presence at the 2026 NBA Finals Game 3 prompted airport-level security at Madison Square Garden, causing long waits and canceled watch parties, while sky-high ticket prices pushed fans to alternative viewing spots across New York City.

New York City hosted the NBA Finals with unprecedented security measures as former President Donald Trump attended Game 3 between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs at Madison Square Garden on June 8, 2026.

The NYPD and Secret Service established extensive barriers and checkpoints, resulting in long lines and a perimeter more typical of major political events than a basketball game. Fans were instructed to arrive two hours early and submit to TSA-style screening, while a strict no-bag policy further complicated entry. Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch explained that watch parties immediately outside the arena were canceled due to the presidential visit but would resume for Game 4.

The heavy security mirrored Trump's attendance at last year's U.S. Open, where many fans missed the start despite a delayed match. Ticket prices for the Finals were exorbitant, with some seats costing tens of thousands of dollars and standing-room-only passes around $1,000. Displaced fans gathered at alternative locations like Bryant Park, embodying the resilient New York spirit as described by Knicks guard Jose Alvarado: "We improvise. We're going to find a way to watch a game.





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