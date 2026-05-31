NBA Finals 2026: Knicks to Face Thunder as Heavy Underdogs Despite Historic Run

The New York Knicks have defied expectations throughout the playoffs, sweeping the 76ers and Cavaliers to reach the NBA Finals for the first time since 1973. However, they will enter the series against the Oklahoma City Thunder as significant underdogs, despite winning 11 straight postseason games. Sportsbooks report heavy public action on the Knicks, creating liability concerns for oddsmakers. This article examines the betting landscape, the Knicks' historic underdog role, and what to expect in the Finals.

The Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Houston Rockets in Game 7 on Saturday night to advance to face the New York Knicks in the 2026 NBA Finals.

One bettor placed a massive wager on the Thunder to win the title earlier in the season, but the Knicks have emerged as a fascinating story due to their dominant playoff run. The Thunder had been the favorite at sportsbooks to win the 2025-26 NBA title throughout the regular season, but the Knicks have forced oddsmakers to reassess after an extraordinary postseason. New York has won 11 consecutive playoff games, including back-to-back sweeps of the Philadelphia 76ers and Cleveland Cavaliers.

They have covered the spread in 10 of those 11 contests and won by an average margin of 23.8 points per game. This dominance has drawn significant public betting action on the Knicks, creating a liability problem for sportsbooks heading into the Finals. According to Thomas Gable, sportsbook director at The Borgata in Atlantic City, the sharp money and public sentiment are heavily skewed toward New York.

"I'm shading towards the Knicks because of how much liability we have here," Gable told Yahoo Sports. "I think there's going to be a lot of public money on the Knicks once this series price opens and the price is going to dip. " He noted that his book had already taken several five-figure wagers on New York to win the title this week, and they are wary of accepting more Knicks bets.

The Knicks have been favorites in every series this postseason: -300 against the Atlanta Hawks, -275 against the 76ers, and -300 against the Cavaliers. However, they will be underdogs for the first time in these playoffs when they face the Thunder.

This marks the Knicks' sixth NBA Finals appearance since 1970, and they have been underdogs in every one except the 1970 matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers, where New York entered as a -160 favorite, according to historical betting data. The Knicks' last Finals appearance was in 1999, but they have not won a championship since 1973. This long-awaited return to the championship series has electrified their fan base, and the betting public is showing strong support.

The Thunder, on the other hand, are the top seed and have been the title favorites for most of the season. They boast a balanced roster led by their young core, and many analysts consider them the more talented team. Yet the Knicks' playoff record suggests they are thriving under pressure, and their ability to cover large spreads has made them a profitable team for bettors.

Sportsbooks are now adjusting their odds to mitigate risk, with some expecting the line to move in favor of the Knicks as game day approaches. Beyond the betting implications, the series itself promises to be a compelling clash of styles. The Thunder rely on speed, three-point shooting, and defensive versatility, while the Knicks emphasize physicality, rebounding, and mid-range scoring.

New York's Jalen Brunson has been exceptional in the playoffs, averaging over 30 points per game, and Julius Randle provides a tough matchup inside. The Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is a top MVP candidate, and the team's depth has been a key factor in their success. The Knicks will also have home court advantage for Games 1 and 2, which could be crucial given their undefeated record at Madison Square Garden this postseason.

Oddsmakers currently list the Thunder as small favorites, but the public money on the Knicks could shift the line. Gable's comments highlight the tension between sharp betting syndicates and casual fans, as the Knicks attract heavy action despite being perceived as weaker on paper. As the Finals begin, bettors will watch closely to see whether the Knicks can continue their underdog narrative or if the Thunder's talent will prevail.

The series is set to start on Thursday, and sportsbooks are bracing for one of the most heavily bet Finals in recent memory. This storyline underscores the unpredictable nature of the NBA playoffs and the excitement that comes with a long-suffering franchise finally returning to the biggest stage





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