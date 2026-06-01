NBA Finals 2023: Iconic Larry O'Brien Trophy Logo Returns to Courts After 14 Years

The NBA has revealed the court designs for the upcoming Finals between the San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks, featuring the return of the Larry O'Brien Trophy logo after a 14-year hiatus. This classic touch adds to the anticipation of what is expected to be a thrilling series.

The NBA has unveiled the court design s for the upcoming Finals, set to take place this summer. A notable feature is the return of the Larry O'Brien Trophy logo, which hasn't been seen since 2009.

This iconic trophy will be painted behind each team's logo, accompanied by the classic 'Finals' script. The trophy logo is a rare sight, having only appeared a few times in the NBA Finals' history. The first instance was in 2005, during the Spurs-Pistons series, and it continued until 2009. Since then, the league has used smaller logos or generic decals.

However, there have been exceptions, such as the Cavaliers' use of a small trophy logo in 2017. This year, the Spurs and Knicks will face off in the Finals. The Spurs, with an 11-game win streak, are looking to reach the Finals for the first time since 1999. The Knicks, on the other hand, haven't won a title since 1973 and haven't been in the Finals since 2014.

The series begins with Games 1 and 2 in San Antonio, followed by Games 3 and 4 in New York. While the court design won't affect gameplay, it adds a classic touch to what is expected to be an exciting series





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