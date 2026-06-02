NBA Draft 2024: Top One‑and‑Done Prospects Line Up for First‑Round Glory

The 2024 NBA Draft preview identifies the premier one‑and‑done players poised to be selected early, spotlighting their college achievements, statistical dominance, and unique skill sets while weighing potential health and durability concerns.

The 2024 NBA Draft is shaping up as a showcase of elite one‑and‑done talent, with a clear tier of players expected to be snapped up in the first round.

The consensus top pick is AJ Dybantsa of Brigham Young University, who dominated the 2023‑24 season as a dominant scorer, record‑setting shooter, and prolific playmaker. Dybantsa, who averaged 25.5 points per game, recognized as a first‑team Associated Press All‑American, consistently pressured defenses and created his own shot from every angle while maintaining a high floor‑to‑court efficiency. Dybantsa's footwork and quickness earn him a spot at the fore of the draft extra focus.

Standing 6‑9 and weighing 217 pounds, he routinely threaded the needle in pick‑and‑roll scenarios and post‑ups, scoring 26.9 points against top‑10 opponents-including a 35‑point outing against Final‑Four bound Arizona and a near triple‑double against sixth‑ranked Iowa State. His advanced metrics showcase an 87th‑percentile rating in pick‑and‑roll ball handling and a 94th‑percentile in post‑ups, underscoring his ability to execute on the fast‑break and in transition.

The following challenger for the front‑row is Darryn Peterson from Kansas, a 6‑5 guard/forward who has been a defensive anchor and efficient scorer. Peterson posted 20.2 points per game, shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc and an impressive 82.6% from the free‑throw line.

However, his narrative is not without controversy; a full‑body cramping incident plagued the early part of his junior season, requiring hospitalization, and he missed 11 games due to injury or illness. His availability will be a key consideration for teams looking for a durable two‑way presence. Moving down the list, former NBA star Carlos Boozer's son, 6‑8 sign‑and‑trade rookie Cameron Boozer, finished his freshman year as the AP National Player of the Year.

Boozer registered 22.5 points and 10.2 rebounds per game, exhibiting a versatile scoring repertoire that includes mid‑range pulls and three‑point attempts. Seniority metrics rank him in the top 10 in several defensive categories, showing a strong ability to create shots for teammates. His post‑up efficiency and strength against physical contact foster high impact in the paint. A unique powerhouse emerges in Caleb Wilson from North Carolina.

A 6‑9, 209‑pound forward noted for his explosive athleticism, Wilson contributed 19.8 points and 9.4 rebounds per game. While prolific in the paint, he requires further counter‑offensive skill development to avoid being limited to a role reliant on athleticism rather than strategy. The rest of the first‑round pack remains a mix of elite players from Kentucky and other traditional powerhouses.

Notable prospects include the 6‑4, 215‑pound Virginia guard who led his team to a 36‑win Final‑Four run, stealing the Jerry West Award for the premier shooting guard. He demonstrated remarkable endurance and two‑way versatility with a 49.1% field‑goal percentage and 39.1% three‑point accuracy.

The Tennessee and Oregon Ducks converge on a standout 6‑3 guard who posted an impressive 37‑point performance in the NCAA tournament, and the Arkansas Razorbacks' top guard led the team to the SEC Tournament title, eliminating every opponent for the first time in 26 years. It remains an intriguing blend of versatile, fluid athletes as the premier prospects refine their game to secure a place among the NBA's elite.

Teams will be wary of injury risks and those who have shown a tendency to miss games due to minor, yet recurrent health challenges. Nonetheless, the potential for instant impact makes the 2024 draft a must‑watch for basketball fans across the nation.





TSN_Sports / 🏆 80. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

NBA Draft College Basketball Prospects One‑And‑Done Athleticism

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Devils sign top defensive prospect Anton Silayev to entry-level contractThe Devils selected Silayev with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft.

Read more »

Browns trade Myles Garrett to Rams in blockbuster deal that includes 2024 DROY Jared VerseThe Cleveland superstar has a new home in Los Angeles.

Read more »

Seven players to re-enter 2026 NHL Draft after having rights expirePlayers selected in 2024 will be re-eligible to enter the NHL Draft this June.

Read more »

Ferrari Eyes First Win Since 2024 at Monaco Grand PrixAfter a series of near misses, Ferrari looks to the unique Monaco circuit to overcome its power deficit and challenge for victory.

Read more »