NBA Defenses Ranked, Scottie Barnes Named to All-Defensive Team

Scottie Barnes, a star forward for the Toronto Raptors, has been named to the NBA All-Defensive First Team, despite finishing sixth in voting. Barnes is the third player in the NBA this season to have a combined 2.87 steals and blocks per game.

The top two teams are chosen based on a voting system, where sportswriters and broadcasters vote on their first- and second-team All-Defensive players. Barnes finished sixth in voting, just 16 shy of his spot.

The 24-year-old Barnes was strong on the defensive side throughout the season, finishing with career highs in blocks (1.5) and steals (1.4) per game. His combined 2.87 steals and blocks per game ranked third in the NBA, behind two players. Barnes’ first spot on the NBA’s All-Defensive team in his fifth season in the league.

It marks yet another honour for the former fourth-overall draft pick after a career year in 2025-26, as he was named an All-Star for the second time in his career and finished fifth in Defensive Player of the Year voting. Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic repeatedly championed his star forward to the media throughout the year.

He told reporters that Barnes is a future MVP of the league and also said that Barnes was the defensive player of the year this season - so he may be a little disappointed at the second team placing this year.

"Scottie is defensive player of the year. He’s an all-star. He’s going to be a Finals MVP. He’s going to be an MVP one day,





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