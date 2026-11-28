The NBA In-Season Tournament quarterfinal bracket is official. Philadelphia, Detroit, Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Memphis, Portland, and San Antonio advance to the knockout stage for titles and cash prizes.

The eight-team bracket for the NBA In-Season Tournament quarterfinals has been finalized, featuring returning favorites and historic debutants. LeBron James leads the Philadelphia 76ers into the postseason round after clinching their spot with a decisive victory over Indiana. Meanwhile, Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs secured their place as the Western Conference wild card team, overcoming a late deficit against the Los Angeles Lakers. The field now includes teams making their knockout stage debut and others seeking redemption for previous finishes.

Seeded Teams and Historical Firsts

Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg highlighted the unique energy of the tournament after leading his team to an undefeated group stage record. The Mavericks finished 4-0 in West Group A, erasing a 21-point deficit against Phoenix on Friday to secure the No. 1 seed. Flagg contributed 34 points, seven rebounds, eight assists, five steals, and four blocks in that pivotal game, calling the locked-down top position a significant achievement for the franchise. This marks the first time Detroit, Philadelphia, and Memphis have reached the knockout round of this specific competition.

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Tight Margin Victories in the Eastern Conference

The Atlanta Hawks advanced to the quarterfinals by the slimmest possible margin, winning East Group C by a single point against Boston. The Hawks defeated the Celtics 87-86 on Friday, a result that would have eliminated them had they lost. Head coach Quin Snyder described the victory as gritty and rewarding for their competitive style. Boston secured the Eastern Conference wild card slot based on point differential, outscoring opponents by 67 points in group play, which placed them ahead of Toronto, Miami, and Orlando.

Detroit clinched East Group A with a 113-98 win over Milwaukee, moving into the elimination round for the first time in program history. Head coach J.B. Bickerstaff noted the significance of the opportunity for his current roster. Philadelphia joined them in the bracket after defeating Indiana 111-87. LeBron James, the tournament's inaugural MVP when he led the Los Angeles Lakers to the title in 2023, emphasized the importance of seizing the current opportunity.

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Western Conference Battles and Wild Card Dynamics

The San Antonio Spurs rallied from a 20-point deficit to beat the Los Angeles Lakers 99-96, advancing as the West's wild card team. Stephon Castle scored 26 points and Victor Wembanyama added 25 points in the hard-fought victory. In West Group B, the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Minnesota Timberwolves in a winner-take-all game decided by a head-to-head tiebreaker. Meanwhile, a win for Portland over Golden State sealed West Group C for the Trail Blazers.

This bracket setup creates a marquee matchup between Ja Morant's former team, the Memphis Grizzlies, and his current team, the Portland Trail Blazers. Portland coach Micah Nori expressed satisfaction with winning their group, noting the value of competing for anything of consequence. The West also features the undefeated Mavericks as the top seed, facing the wild card Spurs in a clash of contrasting group stage performances.

Quarterfinal Schedule and Prize Money Stakes

The knockout schedule begins on December 4 with the No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers traveling to face the No. 2 Atlanta Hawks at 7 p.m. EST. Later that evening, the No. 1 Detroit Pistons host the No. 4 Boston Celtics at 7:30 p.m. EST. On December 5, the Western Conference matchups feature the No. 4 San Antonio Spurs visiting the No. 1 Dallas Mavericks at 9:30 p.m. EST. The No. 3 Memphis Grizzlies then play the No. 2 Portland Trail Blazers at 10 p.m. EST.

Financial incentives drive the competition as much as the trophy. Players on teams eliminated in the quarterfinals receive a bonus of $60,499. Those advancing to the semifinals and losing earn $120,997, while runners-up in the championship game take home $241,994. The champions split $604,985, with players on two-way contracts receiving half those amounts. The final is scheduled for December 11 at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, the home of Butler University, to determine the new champion of the NBA Cup.