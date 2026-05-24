The league unveiled the All-NBA teams for the 2025-26 season, led by consecutive MVP winner Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Nikola Jokiäić, with Victor Wembanyama earning his first nod.

The league unveiled the All-NBA teams for the 2025-26 season, led by consecutive MVP winner Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Nikola Jokiäić , with Victor Wembanyama earning his first nod.

Luka Donđići and Cade Cunningham round out the list, with Cunningham’s selection being his first appearance on the First Team. The Second Team comprises Jaylen Brown, Kawhi Leonard, Donovan Mitchell, Kevin Durant, and Jalen Brunson, while the Third Team features Tyrese Maxey, Jamal Murray, Jalen Johnson, Jalen Duren, and Chet Holmgren





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NBA Awards 2025-26 Season Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Nikola Jokiäić Victor Wembanyama Luka Donđići Cade Cunningham

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