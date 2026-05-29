NBA Announces Changes to Draft Lottery System

The NBA has announced changes to its draft lottery system, which will be implemented starting from the 2027 draft. The new system aims to deter teams from bottoming out and to encourage them to try to win their way out of the bottom.

The NBA has announced changes to its draft lottery system, which will be implemented starting from the 2027 draft. The new system, called the 3-2-1 Lottery , will expand from 14 to 16 teams and flatten the odds.

Teams will not be able to receive the No. 1 pick in two consecutive years or a top-five pick in three consecutive years. Additionally, teams that finish with one of the three worst records will not be able to receive a pick lower than 12th. The lottery system will sunset after the 2029 draft, and a vote will be required to continue it or transition to a new system.

The NBA will have the ability to reduce teams' lottery odds, modify teams' draft positions, and impose significant fines. The new system aims to deter teams from bottoming out and to encourage them to try to win their way out of the bottom.

The lottery balls will be distributed as follows: the two losers of the 7-seed vs. 8-seed matchup will receive one ball each, the four 9-seed vs. 10-seed teams will each receive two balls, and the three worst records in the league will enter what the NBA is calling 'draft relegation' and lose one of their lottery balls. The 16 picks will be selected in the lottery, which will increase randomness.

The NBA hopes that this change will deter teams from racing to the bottom and forcing them to try to win their way out of the bottom in order to improve their odds. However, the new system may create a race to the middle, where teams try to lose in order to get better odds.

The draft lottery reform will also reverse the order of the 1 to 16 teams at the start of the second round, so even if a team ends up last in the lottery, they will be first in the second round. The new system may kill the incentive to get into the play-in, given the stronger odds for missing it





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