Navy Quietly Fires Commanders and Officials, Drawing Congressional Pushback

The Navy has fired or removed several top officers without public announcements, prompting criticism from lawmakers who say Congress was not informed about the submarine USS South Dakota leadership firings, a destroyer commander and the attending physician for Congress and the Supreme Court.

The Navy has quietly fired or removed several top officers in recent months but broke with its usual practice of announcing those changes, drawing pushback from Congress.

Two Democratic lawmakers said Thursday that the Navy failed to inform Congress that it fired the entire leadership team of a nuclear-powered attack submarine last month after an underwater collision. Separately, the sea service in September fired the commander of a destroyer. Dr. Brian Monahan, a Navy rear admiral and attending physician for Congress and the Supreme Court, also departed his post during a Navy investigation, with no public announcement or confirmation.

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All three are a break from the Navy longstanding policy to announce major removals of commanders and other highly visible officials. They also follow an increasing level of secrecy over military operations, especially recent limited strikes on Iran. Major satellite imagery providers with U.S. contracts have blocked or delayed public release of images in the region at the request of American officials.

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As a result, it took months to determine that Iranian drone and missile strikes damaged or destroyed structures on 26 military bases and other sites with U.S. equipment in the region, according to reporting. Adam R. Telle, the Acting Secretary of the Army, right, and Acting Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao, attend an event to mark Veterans Day at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va. , Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026.

As a result of the Navy failure to communicate, what should have been a standard exercise in information sharing has instead raised questions about the Navy commitment to transparency and its commitment to a productive working relationship with Congress, Reps. Joe Courtney of Connecticut and Adam Smith of Washington wrote in a letter to Navy leaders. In a letter to Cao and the Navy top uniformed officer, Adm.

Lawmakers Criticize Navy Secrecy

Daryl Caudle, Courtney and Smith said they had deep frustration over the Navy failure to notify the House Armed Services Committee about the firing of the commander, second in command and top enlisted sailor of the USS South Dakota submarine. The letter says they were fired after the submarine ran into something on the seabed, but the Navy would not offer public comment. The Navy also on Sept. 27 relieved Cmdr.

Caitlin Cunningham, commander of the USS Michael Murphy destroyer, which has been deployed to support, due to a loss of confidence, the defense official said. She had been in the job less than a year. Typically, the firing of someone like Cunningham would be announced by the Navy within days, but the service did not offer public comment even when asked about it. On Thursday, Republican Sen.

Mike Rounds of South Dakota and Democratic Sen. Alex Padilla of California also confirmed the departure of Monahan, the attending physician for Congress and the Supreme Court, but provided few other details. The Navy has opened an investigation, according to a person familiar with the situation who was not authorized to discuss the matter and spoke on the condition of anonymity.

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Physician Removal Sparks Frustration

For nearly 18 years, Monahan held the top job in the Office of the Attending Physician, which is responsible for providing emergency medical assistance to members of Congress and the Supreme Court as well as congressional staff and visitors. The Navy did not offer public comment on the removals even when asked. The lack of disclosure has frustrated lawmakers on both sides of the aisle who rely on the armed services committees to conduct oversight of the military.

The pattern of secrecy extends beyond personnel decisions. U.S. officials have also restricted the release of satellite imagery covering the Middle East, slowing independent assessments of damage from Iranian drone and missile strikes. The delays left analysts unable to verify for months the extent of the damage at 26 military bases and other sites with U.S. equipment in the region.

Satellite Imagery Restrictions Exposed

The Navy has not publicly explained why it departed from its longstanding practice of announcing the removal of commanders and other senior officials. Congressional aides said the armed services committees are now seeking additional information about each of the removals and the circumstances surrounding them. The Navy has not indicated when the investigation into Monahan will be completed or whether the results will be made public.

The episode has renewed calls on Capitol Hill for clearer notification requirements when the services remove senior leaders, particularly when the removals stem from investigations or operational failures. Lawmakers said they expect the Navy to provide a full accounting of the decisions in the coming weeks.