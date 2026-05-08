Navigating the Complex Real Estate Market: A Townhouse Sale Amidst Challenges

A listing agent shares the intricacies of selling a townhouse in a competitive market, highlighting the challenges of pricing, staging, and contingent offers.

In a competitive real estate market, listing agent Dennis Sepulveda found himself navigating a complex chain of transactions. His clients had made an offer on a larger home, contingent on the sale of their own townhouse.

Normally, such a scenario would be considered risky, but in the current market, it was a common occurrence. Sepulveda described the situation as a giant stack of dominoes, with no clear end in sight. Initially, the clients priced their townhouse above $1,050,000, hoping to test the market.

However, after several adjustments, including cancelling and relisting, they finally secured a single offer. At the original price, there were no inquiries, highlighting the challenges of pricing in such a volatile market. The agent conducted only one private showing and had just three parties attend the open house, underscoring the difficulties of attracting buyers. The townhouse itself was a four-bedroom, four-bathroom, three-storey end unit located in White Rock.

Built in 2010, the property had undergone several updates, including a renovated kitchen with quartz counters, updated bathrooms and floors, and synthetic grass in the backyard. These improvements enhanced the home's appeal during showings. As an end unit, the 1,964-square-foot space offered ample light and privacy, setting it apart from other units. It also featured an attached garage.

Sepulveda emphasized the importance of meticulous staging and competitive pricing. His clients, who had lived in the unit for years with a family of four, managed to empty and stage the home like a show home within a week. The sale was successfully completed on March 25, reflecting the resilience and adaptability required in today's real estate landscape





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