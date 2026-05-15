Navigating Aging and Mental Capacity: Expert Insights from Neela White

Neela White, a senior portfolio manager with the Blue Wing Advisory Group at Raymond James Ltd., shares her insights on identifying and discussing cognitive issues with clients and planning for care. She emphasizes the importance of early conversations and being a mediator to guide the discussions.

It's important to ask clients when they're still well how they would feel if something did go wrong. Neela White, a senior portfolio manager with the Blue Wing Advisory Group at Raymond James Ltd. , shares her experience navigating the healthcare system for her parents when they were diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

She emphasizes the need for early conversations about cognitive issues and planning for care. Globe Advisor spoke with Ms. White about identifying and discussing cognitive issues with clients and finding additional resources. She advises advisors to approach these topics without offending clients by relating their own experiences and guiding the conversations to ensure fairness, transparency, and logical costs





globebusiness / 🏆 31. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Aging Mental Capacity Cognitive Issues Planning For Care Raymond James Ltd. Blue Wing Advisory Group Baycrest Foundation Expert Webinars Advisor Education Elder Planning Counsellor Designation

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ottawa asks defence industry for options on replacements for aging tank fleetThe Canadian military is formally asking the defence industry to identify what companies can offer to either upgrade or replace Canada’s aging fleet of tanks.

Read more »

Ottawa asks defence industry for options on replacements for aging tank fleetOTTAWA — The Canadian military is formally asking the defence industry to identify what companies can offer to either upgrade or replace Canada's aging fleet of tanks.

Read more »

Ottawa asks defence industry for options on replacements for aging tank fleetOTTAWA — The Canadian military is formally asking the defence industry to identify what companies can offer to either upgrade or replace Canada's aging fleet of tanks.

Read more »

Ottawa asks defence industry for options on replacements for aging tank fleetNational Newswatch: Canada's most comprehensive site for political news and views.

Read more »