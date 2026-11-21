Navdeep Bains narrowly defeated Lee Fairclough to become Ontario Liberal leader, winning 50.3 per cent on the third ballot. He pledged to unite the party and take on Doug Ford.

Navdeep Bains eked out a narrow victory Saturday to become the next Ontario Liberal leader, pledging to focus now on uniting the party and getting it in fighting shape for the next election.

Bains received 50.3 per cent of the vote on the third and final ballot at the party's leadership convention, just a few points ahead of his next closest competitor, provincial caucus member and former hospital executive Lee Fairclough, who received 49.7 per cent of the vote. After the results were announced in front of a crowd of more than 1,000 Liberals gathered in downtown Toronto, Bains took to the stage thanking his fellow contestants.

Also read Navdeep Bains Elected Ontario Liberal Leader With 50.3 Percent on Third Ballot

This may be the end of a leadership race, ladies and gentlemen, but this is just the beginning of our campaign to replace Doug Ford and the (Progressive) Conservative Party of Ontario, he said. Bains is likely to face several hurdles on that road, including not having a seat in the legislature.

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His two predecessors were also without a seat and some party members had suggested during this race that it was time to select a leader who already has a voice in Queen's Park. He suggested at a media availability later in the day that he does want to seek a seat, but does not yet have a plan for when and where.

Bains Plans To Seek Legislature Seat

I'll definitely be running, and the determination around the exact location will be made at the appropriate time, he said. From outside the party, Bains is likely to face opposition attacks based on his past with the Justin Trudeau federal government. Progressive Conservative cabinet minister Graham McGregor, speaking at the leadership event as an observer, congratulated Bains but gave a preview of the narrative critics are looking to build.

Certainly, in my region in Peel, we remember well when he was one of the biggest supporters of Justin Trudeau, not only as prime minister but when he was running for Liberal leader in the first place, McGregor said. So we know that connection very well. I think Ontarians know that well. Bains conceded that the next several years before an election that may happen as late as 2030 won't be easy.

It's going to be hard, he said. It's going to be really, really hard. But we're in it together. Bains is new to provincial elected office, but previously represented Mississauga ridings federally as a Liberal MP for 13 years, and served as federal minister of innovation, science and industry.

Before entering politics he was a senior financial analyst at Ford Motor Company, and after leaving Parliament in 2021, he worked as an executive at CIBC and later at Rogers Communications. He spoke in his victory speech about his family, in particular his parents, who moved to Ontario 50 years ago from a small village in Rajasthan in India. His dad learned cabinet-making as a trade and his mother worked the night shift at a factory, he said.

Ontario Liberals Face Tough Election Road

This province provided opportunities for his parents and for himself, Bains said, and he worries that those same opportunities are no longer available. One in four people in my community of Mississauga visit the food bank, who have a job, who have multiple jobs, who play by the rules and are falling further and further behind, he said.

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The reason why that is, is because Doug Ford and the Conservatives have abandoned the fight, they are not in it for the people, Bains said. Bains becomes the party's third leader since former premier Kathleen Wynne resigned following the party's sweeping defeat in the 2018 election.

Steven Del Duca was chosen as leader in 2020 but resigned two years later after a disappointing election result, and Bonnie Crombie served as leader from late 2023 until early this year, when she left following a weak leadership vote at an annual general meeting. This leadership race started with five contestants and ended with four, as housing advocate Eric Lombardi dropped out partway through.

Vote Results From Leadership Convention

Former government staffer Dylan Marando finished last, with 9.3 per cent of the vote on the first ballot. He was dropped for the second ballot, on which provincial caucus member and former bank executive Stephanie Bowman finished last, with 15.7 per cent. In a speech before the results were announced, Bowman said that at the end of the day, some people in the room would be disappointed.

Of course they will, but I'm asking you to keep showing up, keep working for our party and our province, she said. We came into this room as four teams. We must leave as one. Bains, like Del Duca and Crombie when they were selected as leader, does not have a seat in the Ontario legislature.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 21, 2026.