US adviser Peter Navarro attacks Canadian trade tactics while PM Mark Carney seeks deal. Tensions rise as Washington demands concessions on dairy and steel sectors.

Peter Navarro, a senior adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump, has intensified his verbal assault on the Canadian federal government while trade negotiations between the two nations continue. In a recent social media post, Navarro attacked Ottawa for what he described as arrogance and dishonesty regarding trade terms. He specifically criticized Canadian negotiators for misreading their strategic position in the ongoing discussions.

Navarro's Basketball Metaphor Highlights Power Imbalance

Navarro utilized a sports analogy to emphasize the disparity in leverage between Washington and Ottawa. He compared the Canadian delegation to a high school basketball team facing the New York Knicks. This comparison implies that Canada is severely outmatched and that such a contest typically ends poorly for the underdog. The tweet served as a direct challenge to Canadian officials leading the negotiation teams.

Also read Carney Calls on Canada to Learn from China's Economic Growth Amid Trade Deal

Trade Minister Reports Progress Amidst Political Pressure

Despite the hostile rhetoric, Canadian Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc provided an update on recent progress to an advisory committee on the same afternoon. According to four sources familiar with the discussion, negotiators argued for seizing the opportunity to finalize a deal with the White House in the near term. These sources indicate that officials are warning against risking further economic pain by waiting out the remainder of the Trump administration.

Navarro Reiterates Historical Grievances Over Dairy And Steel

On Thursday, the U.S. trade adviser posted a video clip to his X account reiterating longstanding grievances against Canada. In the clip, Navarro explicitly stated that Canada cheats the United States across several key sectors. He specifically highlighted disputes involving lumber, dairy, steel, and aluminum exports as major points of contention between the two neighbors.

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Navarro further claimed that Canada historically cheated the U.S. by out-negotiating Washington during the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) talks. He argued that specific clauses added by Canada during those negotiations truly hurt U.S. interests. These comments echo the irritation that led Trump to seek NAFTA termination during his first term due to softwood lumber and dairy supply issues.

CUSMA Status And Recent Diplomatic Engagements

When it came time to review the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA), Trump's administration chose not to renew the deal in July. Trade talks subsequently halted after Prime Minister Mark Carney rejected a proposed agreement, citing threats to Canadian sovereignty. Carney responded with counter-tariffs on U.S. goods, prompting a brief softening of tone from Washington after the U.S. midterm elections.

During Carney's recent international trip, he spoke with Trump on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit. A readout of the conversation confirmed both leaders agreed to continue work toward a mutually beneficial trade agreement. They emphasized creating good jobs and boosting affordability while fully respecting Canada's languages and culture.

Freeland Essay Provokes Further Criticism From Navarro

Navarro also targeted former deputy prime minister Chrystia Freeland for an essay she published in The New York Times on Tuesday. He mocked her opinion piece titled Welcome Back America! It's Your Turn to Be Sorry. In the essay, Freeland urged democracies to embrace the U.S. midterm election results as an opportunity to renew global alliances.

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Freeland's article invited Washington to rejoin a more balanced partnership with Canada and the world. Meanwhile, Carney's broader trip included talks with Philippine counterparts on a free-trade agreement and a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. These diplomatic efforts affirm plans to secure new agreements and reduce Canada's reliance on the United States market.