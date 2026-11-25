Jamie Chinn won the grand prize in the 2026 KBA Photo Contest for a bald eagle and Canada Goose photo. The contest received over 500 submissions. Cole Clark won the Indigenous Storytellers category.

Jamie Chinn, a photographer from the Lethbridge area, has won the grand prize in the 2026 Key Biodiversity Area Photo Contest. The winning photograph, titled Last Gasp, shows a bald eagle and a Canada Goose.

Winning Photo Shows Bald Eagle Predation

It was taken in the Lethbridge Oldman River Valley key biodiversity area. The image captures the last breath of a goose that is pinned to the ground by an eagle. The contest, now in its fourth year, helps share the natural beauty and ecological importance of Canada's KBAs. These regions are essential for the survival of threatened wildlife, plants and ecosystems.

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Alberta nature photographer, Canon ambassador and KBA Canada Photo Contest judge Jacquie Matechuk praised the photograph. She said, The maker has not only captured a predation event, but portrayed the tension between predator and prey. And an overwhelming sense of inevitability that is both relatable and unforgettable. Matechuk added, This is nature in its purest form.

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Raw, brutal and unapologetic. Other winners included Tłı̨chǫ photographer Cole Clark. He won in the inaugural Indigenous Storytellers category for his photograph Tatsǫ̀ Ekwǫ̀. The shot depicts a group of Bathurst caribou, called Ekwǫ̀, following a raven, called Tatsǫ̀, through the woods outside Wekweètì, in the Northwest Territories.

More Than 500 Submissions Received for Contest

Officials say they received more than 500 submissions for the 2026 contest. The 2026 Key Biodiversity Area Photo Contest invited Canadians to submit photos taken in some of the country's most critical habitats. Peter Soroye, KBA assessment and outreach coordinator at WCS Canada, commented on the response.

Soroye said, Year on year, we are astounded by the number of photographers keen to share their talent and passion to shine a much-needed spotlight on some of Canada's most important places for nature. He added, At a time when many of Canada's most important places for nature face growing pressures, this response shows how deeply people value the wildlife and landscapes these sites support.

KBA Canada Website Lists All Winners

A full list of winners, runners-up and honourable mentions can be found on KBA Canada's website. The contest continues to highlight the importance of KBAs. These areas are critical for the survival of threatened species and ecosystems across Canada. Sign up for breaking news alerts from CTV News, right at your fingertips.

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The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App. The contest aims to connect people with nature through photography.