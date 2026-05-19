Natural Gas Work Closes Algoma Street and Waverley Intersection

Engeneerline Gas performs scheduled work on a portion of its natural gas distribution system, causing a three-week closure of the Algoma Street and Waverley Street intersection.

Effective Tuesday, the Algoma Street S. and Waverley Street intersection will be closed for three weeks as Enbridge Gas performs scheduled work on a portion of its natural gas distribution system.

Road closures will be in place from Tuesday, May 19 to Sunday, June 7, with crews on site between 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., including weekends. The City of Thunder Bay and Enbridge Gas say measures will be implemented to minimize disruption for motorists and pedestrians during the period.

The closure affects all northbound and southbound lanes of Algoma Street S., between Park Avenue in the south and Red River Road in the north, as well as all eastbound and westbound lanes of Waverley Street between Secord Street in the east and Red River Road in the west. The projects include road construction, road rehabilitation, sidewalk construction, and bridge, culvert, and stormwater works. While this work is essential to the community, it can result in travel delays





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Engeneerline Gas Natural Gas Algoma Street Waverley Street Construction Triple Closure Maintenance Work

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