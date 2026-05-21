NATO's Disappointment and Troop Withdrawals

The article discusses the disappointment of Republicans and the U.S. President towards NATO, particularly after some allies didn't offer assistance during the war with Iran. The U.S. plans to shrink the pool of military capabilities available to assist NATO's European nations in a major crisis, according to multiple sources. The article also mentions the cancellation of the deployment of 4,000 troops to Poland and the withdrawal of 5,000 troops from Germany.

Republicans are the dumbest... NATO is a DEFENCE pact. If someone attacks a NATO member, they all respond. If a NATO member attacks someone else, they’re on their own.

It was never in the interests of NATO. It didn’t serve the interests of Americans, Iranians or anyone in the region. It was poorly thought out, poorly planned and horribly executed. We don’t need to go on America’s Wars of Stupidity and general Quagmires.

Giggity giggity. after some allies didn’t offer assistance during the war with Iran, and did not deny reports of U.S. plans to reduce its troop contributions to the alliance. that the U.S. will shrink the pool of military capabilities that it would have available to assist the alliance’s European nations in a major crisis, according to multiple sources.

"I don’t think anyone’s shocked to know that the United States and the president in particular is very disappointed at NATO right now," Rubio responded, after he said such an announcement would be made by U.S. President Although Rubio insisted he’s long been a "strong supporter" of NATO and U.S. participation in it, he said the Middle East conflict had raised the question of why NATO is "good for America. " "I know why NATO is good for Europe, but why is NATO good for America?

Because it gives us bases in the region that allow us to project power during a contingency in the Middle East or somewhere else," he said.

"So when that is the key rationale for why you’re in NATO, and then you have countries like Spain denying us the use of these bases, well then why are you in NATO? That’s a very fair question.

" Rubio said he would be raising these issues during the NATO meeting in Sweden, which is also being attended by Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand. NATO was created in the aftermath of the Second World War to deter an expansionist Soviet Union and ensure European security and democracy.

The U.S., as the world’s largest military and nuclear power, has long played a critical role in the alliance, and leaders dating back to Dwight Eisenhower have stressed the importance of upholding a "The only time NATO’s Article 5 commitment to collective defence, which says all allies will come to the aid of a member under attack, was invoked after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on the U.S. — further underscoring the value of the alliance. Thousands of non-U.S. NATO troops, including Canadians, died in the ensuing wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.

Those threats and attacks on NATO have increased in the wake of the Iran war The U.S. said earlier this month it would withdraw 5,000 troops from Germany, after Trump lashed out at German Chancellor Friedrich Merz for saying the U.S. was being "humiliated" by the Iranian leadership and criticized what he called a lack of U.S. strategy in the war. The U.S. then cancelled the deployment of 4,000 troops to Poland, a move that blindsided NATO and U.S. lawmakers before the Pentagon and Poland later clarified it would be a temporary delay.

U.S. agrees to "forever" bar tax claims against Trump under IRS settlement Despite Trump hinting at "a lot further" troop reductions to come, U.S. Lt. Gen. Alex Grynkewich, the top NATO military commander in Europe, told reporters in Brussels on Tuesday that he does not expect any more drawdowns of American troops from the continent.

"It will be 5,000 troops coming out of Europe," Grynkewich said at NATO headquarters in Brussels. "It’s all that I’m expecting in the near term.

" However, Reuters reported Wednesday that the Pentagon has decided to significantly scale down its commitment to the NATO Force Model, a framework under which member countries identify a pool of available forces that could be activated during a conflict or any other major crisis, such as a military attack on a NATO member. The precise composition of those wartime forces is a closely guarded secret, Reuters said, adding sources could not say by how much the U.S. plans to reduce its commitment.

Speaking to reporters in Brussels on Wednesday, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said he was not allowed to disclose the upcoming U.S. announcement but the move was "to be expected" as the alliance seeks to "end the over-reliance ... on one ally" for its defence.

"This is why European and Canadian allies are increasing their spending, increasing their capabilities, massively investing in the defence industrial base on both sides of the Atlantic," he said. "So, this was to be expected. I think it is only right that it happens ... and absolutely within the realm of the ‘no surprises’ approach.

" Pentagon policy chief Elbridge Colby has said publicly that the United States will continue to use its nuclear weapons to protect NATO members, even as European allies take the lead on conventional forces





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NATO Troop Withdrawals Disappointment Iran War Middle East Conflict Europe U.S. Trump Germany Poland NATO Force Model NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte U.S. Lt. Gen. Alex Grynkewich Pentagon Policy Chief Elbridge Colby

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