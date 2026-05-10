NATO's Baltic Sea Patrols and Russia's Threats in the Arctic: A Threat to Canada?

The text provides updates on NATO's increased patrols in the Baltic Sea following suspected submarine cable sabotage and discusses how Russia's actions in the Baltic Sea could influence Canada's Arctic region and the need for Canada to strengthen its defenses and learn from its allies.

An Estonian naval ship sails in the Baltic Sea on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, as part of stepped-up NATO patrols in the region following suspected sabotage of undersea cables.

European officials are warning that Russia's meddling in the Baltic Sea is likely a preview of tactics Moscow could someday deploy in Canada's High North. A recent panel discussion in Ottawa hosted by the Polish embassy touched on how Estonia, Poland, and Nordic countries like Sweden, Norway, Finland, and Denmark are responding to Russian threats that emerge from the sky, sea, and online





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Baltic, Nordic officials urge Canadians to learn from the Russian threats they faceOTTAWA — European officials are warning that Russia's meddling in the Baltic Sea is likely a preview of tactics Moscow could someday deploy in Canada's High North.

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Baltic, Nordic officials urge Canadians to learn from the Russian threats they faceOTTAWA — European officials are warning that Russia's meddling in the Baltic Sea is likely a preview of tactics Moscow could someday deploy in Canada's High North.

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