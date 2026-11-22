Negotiators at UN climate talks in Antalya, Turkey, objected to a draft final agreement that fails to mention fossil fuels, the chief cause of global warming. The conference ran more than 44 hours overtime, the longest in climate talks history.

Nations objected to a draft final agreement at United Nations climate talks in Antalya, Turkey, because it does not mention fossil fuels, the chief cause of global warming.

The European Union, the Marshall Islands and Panama were among those raising objections. Delegates said the draft falls far short of what is needed to address worsening climate impacts. Darragh O'Brien, Ireland's climate minister, spoke for the EU. He said it is unconscionable that a climate act would make no reference to fossil fuels.

Also read COP31 Climate Talks End Without Fossil Fuel Agreement

COP31 Talks Extend Beyond Record Overtime Limit

The talks, known as COP31, ran more than 44 hours overtime. This is the longest any climate talks have run overtime. The draft was released by Turkish Environment Minister Murat Kurum, co-president of the two-week conference. He gave negotiators only about three hours to object or request changes.

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Several nations raised serious objections to the draft, which needs near-unanimous consensus for approval. Russia supported leaving the explicit mention of fossil fuels out of the final deal. Antwi-Boasiako Amoah, chair of the African Group of Negotiators, told the meeting that Kurum had not shown respect to a group of 54 countries from Africa and to Ghana. Confusion ensued when Kurum was caught on a hot mic telling UN climate chief Simon Stiell to sit down.

Stiell was trying to advise him on proceedings onstage. The draft references the Dubai agreement but key words and phrases such as fossil, oil, coal or phase out do not appear in the 10-page text. Fossil fuels went unmentioned in COP final decisions for more than 25 years, said Alden Meyer of the think tank E3G. The transition away from fossil fuels was agreed in Dubai in 2023.

Carbon Capture Technology Sparks Industry Debate

Meyer said it would be a real setback to come out of the talks with no signal of seriousness about what was agreed three years ago. The proposal includes a specific goal for supporting technology that captures carbon pollution and stores it. This approach is hotly debated and backed by the oil industry. The draft sets a goal of capturing, reusing and storing 1 billion metric tons of carbon.

It aims to help industrial polluters that cannot easily switch to renewables capture carbon dioxide and bury it. Climate experts warned that carbon capture and storage could be used as an excuse to continue investing in fossil fuels. Rachel Cleetus of the Union of Concerned Scientists said fossil fuels are the root cause of climate change. She said there is no plausible pathway to limit climate overshoot without rapidly phasing them out.

The draft includes Turkey's cornerstone electrification goal. It calls for increasing the share of electricity in total final energy consumption from about 21 percent today to 35 percent by 2035. This would require switching transportation including cars, trucks and planes from fossil fuels to electricity. It would also require using electricity instead of coal to make industrial products.

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Electrification Goals Raise Renewable Energy Concerns

Climate activists demand that the agreement spell out that electricity should come only from renewable sources such as wind and solar. They argue that electricity powered by fossil fuels would defeat the goal's purpose. Bill Hare, CEO of Climate Analytics, said electrification that runs on coal and gas does not limit warming. Climate-vulnerable nations want more details on past pledges to increase financial aid to poor countries for adaptation.

Previous COP summits mentioned tripling funding but never established an explicit financial baseline. Climate change has intensified disasters this year, including Europe's deadly heat waves and Nepal's devastating flooding. Harjeet Singh, founding director of the Satat Sampada Climate Foundation, said floods and heat waves will not wait. He said rich countries are offering a conversation instead of cash.

Earlier in the week, Panamanian Environment Minister Juan Carlos Navarro said the talks were being held hostage by a petroleum mafia and needed to be reformed. Activist groups asked negotiators to reject the final decision. They said it falls far short of what the world needs now to deal with global warming. The conference was scheduled to end Friday but is now in double overtime.

Summit Faces Approval Challenges Amidst Delegates Departure

Organizers worry that as negotiators depart Antalya there may not be enough delegates left to pass the draft. Countries will either accept, reject or express reservations about the agreement at what may be the summit's final meeting.

Next year's climate summit is scheduled for November 2027 in Ethiopia's capital, Addis Ababa.