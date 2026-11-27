National Security Guard Protection Services Inc. faces Occupational Health Act charges after security guard Harshandeep Singh was killed at an Edmonton apartment complex.

Alberta authorities have filed serious charges under the Occupational Health and Safety Act against National Security Guard Protection Services Inc. following the fatal shooting of a security guard at a central Edmonton apartment complex. The legal action stems from the death of Harshandeep Singh, who was working at the Q5 Manor building located at 10603 107 Ave. on Dec. 6, 2024. This incident occurred only three days into Singh's employment, marking a tragic start to his tenure with the private security firm.

Charges Detail Safety Failures

The Crown has laid multiple counts of negligence against the security company, alleging significant lapses in protecting employee welfare during a period of heightened risk. Prosecutors assert that National Security Guard Protection Services Inc. failed to reassess workplace hazards despite known dangers. The charges specify that the employer did not withdraw security guard services from the location even when conditions became untenable for staff safety.

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Further allegations indicate the company neglected to repeat hazard assessments at reasonably practicable intervals after a prior violent incident. This failure allegedly prevented the identification and mitigation of unsafe and unhealthy working conditions that contributed to the environment where Singh was killed. The prosecution argues these oversights directly impacted the ability of workers to perform their duties without fear of serious bodily harm or death.

Additionally, the company is accused of failing to develop and implement a comprehensive violence prevention plan. This plan was required to include specific policies and procedures in accordance with section 390.2 of the Occupational Health and Safety Code. The charges emphasize that structured prevention measures were absent from the operational framework at Q5 Manor during the relevant time period.

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Between Nov. 21, 2024, and Dec. 6, 2024, the company also allegedly violated section 390.7(3)(a) of the code. This provision mandates a review and revision of violence prevention plans when incidents of violence occur. National Security Guard Protection Services Inc. is accused of neglecting this obligation to update their safety protocols in response to escalating threats at the apartment building.

Murder Charges and Legal Proceedings

While the corporate entity faces administrative and safety violations, individual criminal liability has been pursued against two suspects in the death of Harshandeep Singh. Evan Rain and Judith Saulteaux have been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the shooting. These charges reflect the gravity with which authorities view the premeditated nature of the attack on the security guard.

Both accused individuals have entered not guilty pleas to the serious charges brought against them. Their participation in the judicial process is ongoing, and the legal system will determine their guilt or innocence based on the evidence presented in court. The separation of charges between the security firm and the individual shooters highlights the distinct legal responsibilities of employers and perpetrators in workplace violence cases.

Building Evacuation and Reopening Timeline

The consequences of the violent environment extended beyond the criminal case to affect the residents of the Q5 Manor building. On Dec. 23, 2024, the City of Edmonton forced tenants out of the building due to ongoing safety concerns. These actions were prompted by unaddressed issues identified during inspections conducted by Alberta Health Services, which raised alarms about the conditions within the complex.

The evacuation was a direct response to the failure to maintain a secure and healthy living environment, mirroring the failures cited in the charges against the security company. The city's intervention underscored the severity of the situation, where the combination of criminal violence and neglected safety standards rendered the building uninhabitable for its residents.

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Efforts to restore safety and address the structural and procedural deficiencies have been underway since the evacuation. The building has been permitted to reopen to tenants in January 2026. This extended timeline reflects the complexity of rehabilitating the property and ensuring that all safety and security measures meet provincial standards before residents can return.

Impact on Occupational Health Standards

This case serves as a significant precedent for private security operations in Alberta, particularly those operating in high-risk residential environments. The strict application of the Occupational Health and Safety Act demonstrates that employers must maintain dynamic and responsive violence prevention strategies. National Security Guard Protection Services Inc. must now face the legal and regulatory consequences of its alleged failures.

The case also highlights the vulnerability of workers in their early stages of employment. Harshandeep Singh's death on his third day on the job emphasizes the critical need for thorough onboarding safety assessments and immediate hazard identification. Security firms are expected to proactively identify risks rather than react after incidents have occurred.

As the legal proceedings against Evan Rain, Judith Saulteaux, and the corporate defendant continue, the broader implications for workplace safety protocols in Edmonton will likely be scrutinized. The intersection of criminal law and occupational health regulations in this tragedy underscores the holistic approach required to protect workers from fatal violence.