The National Congress of American Indians has passed a resolution calling on President Donald Trump to reverse his August executive order renaming Lake Ontario to Lake America, citing Indigenous cultural and historical ties to the original name.

The National Congress of American Indians is formally calling on President Donald Trump to revoke his August executive order that renamed Lake Ontario as Lake America.

The resolution rejecting the change was passed during the organization's assembly in October and was introduced by the Seneca Nation of Indians, headquartered in western New York. The advocacy group represents American Indian and Alaska Native tribal governments across the United States. It argues the directive disrespects Indigenous geographic nomenclature and severs deep cultural, spiritual and historical connections that Native peoples maintain with the waterway.

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Google Maps Displays New Name

A photo of a computer screen showing a Google Maps view labeling Lake Ontario as Lake America was taken in La Habra, California, on Monday, August 31, 2026. The image, by Associated Press photographer Jae C. Hong, illustrates how quickly the federal order appeared on popular mapping platforms. President Trump issued the directive in August, instructing all branches of the federal government to adopt the new name for the Great Lake.

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The order has drawn significant backlash from Haudenosaunee communities on both sides of the United States and Canadian border, whose ancestral languages provided the original name Ontario. According to the resolution, Lake Ontario derives directly from Indigenous linguistic roots. In the Seneca language the body of water is known as sga:nyodai:yoh, which translates to beautiful lake. The Wendat people call it ontari:io, meaning the lake is beautiful and the lake is big.

These names have been in continuous use for centuries before modern national borders existed. Wendat Nation Grand Chief Pierre Picard expressed shock upon learning of the renaming decree. Speaking to The Canadian Press, he described the move as an attempt to eradicate the history of the Wendat people in the region. The Wendat historically occupied parts of the St. Lawrence Valley extending to the Great Lakes, an area rich with pre-contact and post-contact trade routes.

Indigenous Communities Voice Opposition

The National Congress of American Indians states that unilateral efforts to rename geographic features risk erasing Indigenous history and invalidating long-standing cultural practices. The resolution emphasizes that Lake Ontario has been known and utilized by the Seneca and other Haudenosaunee peoples since time immemorial. These communities relied on the lake for travel, trade, diplomacy, subsistence and cultural practices. The dispute has drawn responses from political leaders on both sides of the border.

Prime Minister Mark Carney of Canada asserted that the lake remains Lake Ontario then, now, and always. His statement reinforced the Canadian government's opposition to the U.S. federal directive and highlighted diplomatic sensitivity around the issue. Within the United States, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers, a Democrat, publicly ridiculed the executive order.

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Canadian and US Leaders React

He posted a video on the social media platform X showing himself at a McDonald's restaurant, where he signed a fast food napkin to decree that Lake Michigan would henceforth be called Lake Wisconsin. Evers noted the absurdity of the presidential action by saying he could also sign napkins declaring new names for major bodies of water.

The National Congress of American Indians calls upon federal, state and local governments, along with geographic naming authorities and private entities, to preserve and respect Indigenous names of lakes, rivers, mountains and other features. The organization urges these bodies to consult affected Tribal Nations before making any changes to geographic nomenclature. The resolution positions Lake Ontario as a primary example of the enduring relationships between Indigenous peoples and the land that must be protected from erasure.

The original name Lake Ontario predates the founding of both Canada and the United States, underscoring its historical primacy. The measure explicitly calls on the federal government to suspend its use of the term Lake America in all official capacities and communications. This report by The Canadian Press was first published on November 17, 2026. Alessia Passafiume is the journalist responsible for coverage of the escalating dispute over the Great Lake's official designation.