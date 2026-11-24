National Bank Financial analyst Gabriel Dechaine reduces earnings projections for Canada's Big Six banks, warning of seasonal weakness and margin compression ahead of Q4 results.

Analyst Gabriel Dechaine at National Bank Financial issued a cautionary outlook for Canada's major banking sector on Tuesday, predicting a challenging finish to the year. Dechaine stated that he expects the market to end on a soft note due to historically weak seasonal trends that are typically observed during this time of year. This assessment comes just before the release of fourth-quarter earnings reports for the country's largest financial institutions.

Dechaine Slashes EPS Projections Amid Market Volatility

Dechaine officially reduced his earnings per share projections across his forecast period by an average of 2 per cent in a client report released on Tuesday. He emphasized that equity market performance appeared flatter overall in fiscal Q4/26, noting that higher interest rate volatility is likely to negatively impact asset levels and deal activity. These downward adjustments reflect the broader economic headwinds facing the financial sector as it navigates an uncertain trading environment.

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The analyst highlighted that markets have already fallen another 4-5 per cent so far in November. He explained that these recent asset movements will reduce wealth, brokerage, and market-sensitive fee revenue estimates, with the primary impact expected to begin in Q1/27E onwards. Additionally, Dechaine reduced his trading and investment banking forecasts by 3 per cent to account for these anticipated declines in revenue streams.

Banks Trade at Premium Despite Seasonal Weakness

Despite the sector having retreated 9 per cent from its highs in July, the group's forward P/E multiple of 13.9 times remains 28 per cent above the historical average. Dechaine pointed out that the valuation still trades at a 25-per-cent premium to U.S. banks, which has typically been in line over the past five years. He argued that given this valuation gap and the imminent seasonally weak period for bank stock performance, it is difficult to get excited about the group.

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Bank stocks have risen 22 per cent so far this year, significantly outpacing the S&P/TSX's 7-per-cent gain. Dechaine noted that after more than two years of Capital Markets and Wealth segments fueling bank earnings growth, Q4/26 could reset expectations for these businesses. Furthermore, he anticipates that banks will provide cautious credit guidance, with no improvement expected in 2027, making additional earnings tailwinds less likely.

Credit Performance and Margin Compression Risks

Investors are closely watching the outlook for credit, which Dechaine described as the most topical issue in the near term. He expects credit performance to remain broadly similar to Q3/26 levels, citing approximately 40 basis points impaired with low basis points performing. The analyst warned that margins could disappoint, as all-bank NIM excluding trading was down 1 basis point quarter-over-quarter during Q3/26, with three banks reporting compression.

Dechaine projects a similar outcome for the upcoming quarter, where loan growth is expected to outpace deposit growth. He noted that tighter-than-expected mortgage spreads will likely offset higher securities yields, putting pressure on net interest margins. Consequently, consensus 2027E impaired PCL ratio improvement forecasts may need to be adjusted as banks are expected to downplay any normalization of impaired losses due to ongoing trade uncertainty and higher rates.

Price Targets Updated for Major Financial Institutions

Following his forecast adjustments, Dechaine updated his target prices for several key stocks in the sector. He lowered the target for Bank of Montreal to $268 from $271, while maintaining a sector perform rating. For Bank of Nova Scotia, the target was cut to $139 from $142 with an outperform rating. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce saw its target reduced to $177 from $180, and Royal Bank of Canada to $314 from $321.

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Toronto-Dominion Bank had its target lowered to $195 from $196, while maintaining an outperform stance. Dechaine also maintained a target of $143 for shares of EQB Inc with a sector perform rating. He identified BNS, RY, and TD as his top picks, noting that he is most bullish on TD heading into the quarter for its relative margin outperformance potential and improving growth in Canadian P&C banking.

Confidence Depends on Trade Deals and Housing Markets

Dechaine believes that three specific factors could improve confidence in bank growth forecasts moving forward. These include the realization of a trade deal with the U.S., the stabilization of inflation that alleviates rate hike concerns, and improving trends in the Canadian housing market. He reminded investors that the Big-6 banks typically underperform the S&P/TSX by 100 bps during first halves of the year.

Jefferies analyst John Aiken also weighed in on the upcoming earnings season, suggesting that management's guidance for 2027 will be scrutinized heavily due to economic uncertainties in Canada. Aiken noted that the fourth quarter is typically messy with accruals and project spending providing an uptick in expenses, and he does not anticipate 2026 to be any different. Both analysts agree that the near-term landscape requires cautious optimism as banks navigate these complex market conditions.