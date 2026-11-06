National Ballet of Canada Romeo and Juliet Costume Design Story

The National Ballet of Canada's Romeo and Juliet uses elaborate costumes to depict a crumbling world, highlighting principal dancer Heather Ogden's farewell performance as Lady Capulet.

The National Ballet of Canada launched its 75th anniversary season with a revival of Romeo and Juliet in Toronto on Oct. 31, running through Nov. 8. This production marks a significant milestone for principal dancer Heather Ogden, who is retiring after a 29-year career. For the first time, Ogden performs as Lady Capulet, a role that required a complete transformation from her previous portrayals of Juliet.

Susan Benson created the sets and costumes for this production, originally staging them in 1995. The visual design serves a narrative purpose, using clothing to represent a world that is slowly falling apart. Fluttering silk fabrics and heavy velvets convey both the tenderness of young love and the oppressive weight of family expectations. The costumes reflect enormous pressure until the characters can no longer sustain the strain.

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Costume Design and Fabric Preservation

Grant Heaps, the touring head of wardrobe, manages the maintenance of the production's garments. Many pieces have been recreated over more than three decades due to the physical demands of ballet. Delicate silk cannot withstand endless sweat, stretching, and quick changes without degrading. The wardrobe team preserves elements from previous productions by reworking old fabrics into new pieces. They also lift decorations from old costumes and transfer them to replacements to maintain a tangible connection to past dancers.

Heaps explained that the team uses silk despite its fragility because of its unique physical qualities. The fabric holds intense colors brilliantly and features smooth, prism-like fibers that shimmer with luminous depth during movement. Before the dancers take the stage, the colors and textures help the audience distinguish characters immediately. Romeo wears a jacket with an optimistic ombré of sunrise shades, while Juliet wears a virginal pale pink nightgown.

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Character Distinctions Through Color

The visual references for Benson included sunrise, sunset, and autumn, with decorations resembling decaying leaves. The Capulets favor fiery reds, while the Montagues wear genteel greens. Tybalt appears in tough leather, and Paris wears a bombastic iridescent orange cape. Benson designed the clothing to distinguish the lovers from their families. Juliet and Romeo wear more delicate fabrics to contrast with the darker, heavier colors of their parents.

This contrast is most visible at the Capulet ball, where Benson envisioned Juliet as a butterfly among well-mannered guests. The setting is rich and overwhelming, with stately movement that challenges the dancers in heavy velvets. Ogden noted that the ethereal quality of Juliet's dresses helps shape the character. The light and airy fabrics move beautifully when the dancer runs or is lifted. The ballroom dress features removable sleeves that transform into a nightgown for the balcony scene.

Ogden's Transition to Lady Capulet

For her role as Lady Capulet, Ogden wears a statuesque wardrobe consisting of a vest, petticoat, and a long, heavy skirt with a train. This imposing attire immediately affects her posture and gait, making her feel wealthy and authoritative. The costume expresses the formality of Lady Capulet's relationship with her daughter. Ogden described the character as having no casual moments, emphasizing her concern with appearances.

The dancers use practical tricks to manage the complex garments during performance. Ogden mentioned applying rosin, a sticky substance derived from pine trees, to the leotards to help dresses stay in place during lifts. These small adjustments ensure the show proceeds smoothly. The production utilizes Sergei Prokofiev's score to accompany the visual storytelling.

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Fading Motifs and Artistic Legacy

A symbolic element of the wardrobe is the use of ombré dyeing and textured surfaces. This technique contributes to the overall impression of a world in decline. Everything appears perfectly faded in and faded out, creating a sense of decay. This visual motif reinforces the tragic nature of the story and the pressure on the young lovers.

Ogden began her first principal role as Juliet in 2001. This production concludes her time with the National Ballet of Canada. The costume design honors the legacy of the company while introducing new visual interpretations for a modern audience. The revival continues to run until Nov. 8, offering fans a final chance to see Ogden's multifaceted contributions to the stage.