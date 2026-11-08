National Ballet of Canada Opens 75th Season with Romeo and Juliet

The National Ballet of Canada celebrates its 75th anniversary season by reviving John Cranko's iconic Romeo and Juliet, launching a production that honors decades of dance history and highlights new principal talent.

The National Ballet of Canada officially begins its 75th anniversary season with a significant revival of John Cranko's Romeo and Juliet. This major production will open at Toronto's Meridian Hall, marking a historic moment for the institution. The choice of choreography is deliberate, as this specific ballet transformed the young company into a globally recognized artistic force. Audiences will witness how this classic Shakespearean romance continues to define the troupe's legacy.

Historic Origins and Early Performances

The production has deep roots in the organization's past, tracing back to the mid-20th century when the company moved to Toronto's O'Keefe Centre. Founder and director Celia Franca selected John Cranko's work, which had premiered in Stuttgart just two years earlier. This decision helped establish the National Ballet's international reputation. The ballet became the centerpiece of their inaugural performances at the new venue, setting a high standard for artistic excellence.

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Veronica Tennant joined the troupe at eighteen years old and delivered a rapturous debut in the lead role. Erik Bruhn, known as the god of dance, visited her dressing room after her first performance to offer compliments and lasting advice. He noted her potential, providing ideas that guided her portrayal of Juliet for twenty-five subsequent years. Bruhn later became the director and championed Tennant as she rose to become the company's star principal dancer.

Breakthrough Moments for Dancers

The role of Romeo has also served as a critical launchpad for emerging talent within the company. Earl Kraul stepped into the lead alongside Tennant during a 1965 CBC television broadcast. This broadcast marked the National Ballet's first major television appearance and reached a wide audience. The exposure helped solidify the company's presence in Canadian cultural life during a pivotal era of growth.

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Decades later, Rex Harrington experienced a similar pressure-filled breakthrough when partnered with Karen Kain. He recalls the intense nervousness of performing alongside a huge star while he was still a corps member. Despite the fear, the role honed the partnering skills that eventually made him a company star. Karen Kain performed as Juliet opposite him in the 1992 production, creating another memorable chapter in the ballet's history.

2026 Revival and New Cast

Artistic director Hope Muir announced the decision to bring the Cranko version back for the current anniversary season. The revival will feature fresh talent, with Oliver Yonick cast as Romeo and Isabella Kinch as Juliet. Yonick, currently serving as the rehearsal director, views the choice as a stroke of genius that honors the company's heritage. He is actively passing on his knowledge of the role to the new cast members.

Isabella Kinch approaches the role with an understanding of the deep history involved in the production. She notes that knowing the significance of Cranko's version adds a special layer to her preparation as Juliet. The casting choice platforms new soloists and corps de ballet members who must find their own way within a storied framework. This approach balances respect for the past with the vibrant energy of current performers.

Impact on Company Legacy

Veronica Tennant reflects on how Erik Bruhn's belief in the National Ballet of Canada attracted Rudolf Nureyev to the company. His presence vaulted the troupe onto the world stage, a milestone made possible by the reputation built through earlier productions. The continuity of Romeo and Juliet serves as a bridge between these historic achievements and the current season.

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The 2026 production stands as a testament to the enduring power of John Cranko's choreography. It connects generations of dancers, from Tennant and Kraul to Kinch and Yonick. The National Ballet of Canada uses this season to celebrate its seventy-five years of artistic contribution. The revival ensures that the story of Romeo and Juliet remains central to the institution's identity and future endeavors.