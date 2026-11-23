Nathan Ambros Neima faces second-degree murder charges for the death of actor Stewart McLean in Lions Bay. Details on the investigation, victim's career, and court proceedings are outlined.

Authorities have formally charged Nathan Ambros Neima with second-degree murder in connection with the death of Stewart McLean, an actor who vanished from his home in British Columbia earlier this year. The Lower Mainland Integrated Homicide Investigation Team ( IHIT) announced the charges on Monday, confirming that prosecutors approved the count against the suspect. This development concludes a weeks-long investigation that began after McLean disappeared from the seaside community of Lions Bay. The actor had not been seen since mid-May, sparking a widespread search effort by local law enforcement agencies.

Investigation Timeline and Evidence Gathering

Stewart McLean, aged 45, was last seen alive in Lions Bay on May 15. Following reports of his disappearance, the Squamish RCMP initiated a missing person investigation to locate him. The situation escalated quickly when investigators uncovered evidence suggesting that McLean had become the victim of a homicide rather than a missing person case. Due to the serious nature of the findings, the Lower Mainland Integrated Homicide Team assumed control of the investigation on May 20. Their primary objective shifted toward locating the remains of the missing actor and identifying those responsible for his death.

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The breakthrough in the case occurred on May 22, when investigators discovered McLean remains in Lions Bay. The recovery of the body allowed the homicide team to conduct thorough forensic examinations and witness interviews. Over the following days, detectives focused their efforts on identifying potential suspects and gathering sufficient evidence to support criminal charges. The timeline of events demonstrates the rapid escalation of the inquiry from a missing person search to a major homicide investigation within a matter of days.

Arrest and Official Statements from Law Enforcement

Nathan Ambros Neima, a 35-year-old resident of New Westminster, was taken into police custody on Saturday. Following his arrest, the IHIT reviewed the collected evidence and determined that there were sufficient grounds to lay criminal charges. In a statement issued on Monday, the agency confirmed that prosecutors had approved one count of second-degree murder against Neima. The suspect is currently being held in custody and is awaiting his next court appearance, which is scheduled to take place in North Vancouver.

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IHIT spokesperson Cpl. Esther Tupper provided comments regarding the arrest, emphasizing the dedication of the investigative team. She stated that the charge reflects months of hard work and evidence gathering by IHIT investigators throughout the case. Tupper also extended thoughts and condolences to the family, friends, and loved ones of Stewart McLean during this difficult time. The official statement did not provide details regarding a possible motive for the alleged homicide or specify whether the two men knew each other prior to the incident.

Community Impact and Public Safety Assessment

The arrest of Neima has brought a measure of closure to the investigation, though the legal process is still in its early stages. Investigators believe there is no ongoing risk to the public resulting from this case, according to the agency statement. This assessment suggests that the incident was likely isolated and not part of a broader pattern of criminal activity affecting the wider community. Law enforcement agencies are likely to conclude their immediate involvement once the suspect proceeds through the judicial system.

McLean was a professional figure in the entertainment industry, recognized for his work as an actor and producer. Born in Edmonton, he built a career that included roles in various television series. His professional history is documented by the entertainment database IMDb, which lists his credits in notable productions. Among his most recognized roles was his appearance in the CW series Arrow, which contributed to his visibility in the television landscape.

Professional Credits and Final Public Appearance

In addition to his work on Arrow, Stewart McLean held credits in the Netflix series Travelers. His presence in these productions highlights his experience in the television industry prior to his disappearance. The actor maintained an active professional profile until his last known appearance on screen. His final credited role was in an episode of the Netflix TV series Virgin River, which was released in March. This production marks the most recent public appearance of his work before the events of May.

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The resolution of this case through the charging of Neima provides a formal conclusion to the immediate police investigation. The upcoming court proceedings in North Vancouver will determine the legal outcomes for the accused. Meanwhile, the entertainment community and fans of McLean's work continue to process the loss of the actor. The details surrounding the incident remain under the authority of the judicial system, with further information likely to emerge as the case progresses.