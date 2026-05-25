Nashville Set to Host First Super Bowl as Titans Near Stadium Completion

The Tennessee Titans are on schedule to finish their $2.1 billion stadium by early 2030, paving the way for the NFL’s first Super Bowl in Nashville. Officials cite the city’s proven ability to host large‑scale events, extensive hotel capacity and a $1.2 billion public funding package as key factors driving the decision.

After the NFL owners voted to stage the league championship game in Music City, the Tennessee Titans accelerated the construction of their new $2.1 billion enclosed stadium, turning a Super Bowl in Nashville from a distant wish into an imminent reality.

Commissioner Roger Goodell, speaking at the league spring meetings in Orlando, praised the 2019 draft held in Nashville for setting a new standard for attendance and fan engagement, describing it as a turning point for the franchise and the community. He added that the upcoming Super Bowl will be the next great step in a remarkable football journey that showcases the hospitality and culture of Nashville.

The Titans are on track to complete the stadium, which sits directly across from the existing Nissan Stadium, by February, concluding a three‑year building program that has been closely monitored by league officials despite earlier concerns about seating capacity. Controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk expressed excitement about bringing the event to the city, thanking the NFL, fellow owners and the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp for their partnership and promising an unforgettable experience for fans worldwide.

Nashville’s reputation as an entertaining host was cemented during the 2019 draft, when live performances by country stars such as Tim McGraw filled the streets of Lower Broad and created an authentic Music City atmosphere. Deana Ivey, president and CEO of the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp, highlighted that the city will replicate that organic party vibe for the Super Bowl, recalling how thousands of fans sang along to McGraw’s “Live Like You Were Dying” in the downtown streets.

The metropolitan area is already well‑equipped for a massive influx of visitors; projections show 658 hotels with more than 80,000 rooms by 2030, while the current inventory exceeds 61,000 rooms. Only New Orleans and Las Vegas have a higher concentration of hotel rooms within a one‑mile radius of a stadium, making Nashville a competitive destination for large‑scale events.

Public financing plays a pivotal role in the project, with $760 million in bonds issued by the Nashville Sports Authority and an additional $500 million in state bonds, marking the largest public commitment ever made for an NFL stadium when approved in 2022. Titans president and CEO Burke Nihill emphasized that the stadium is being designed to reflect the spirit of Nashville rather than simply showcasing size or technology, noting that a massive stage will sit in one end zone to enhance the fan experience.

The announcement places Nashville in the NFL’s Super Bowl rotation after SoFi Stadium in Inglewood (2027), Atlanta (2028) and Las Vegas (2029). City leaders, including former governor and Predators owner Bill Haslam, are also forming a Music City Major Events group to attract additional high‑profile gatherings to the venue, underscoring Nashville’s ambition to become a premier hub for national sports and entertainment events





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