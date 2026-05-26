Nasdaq’s NPM Sues Hi‑Vei Over Patent Infringement, Threatening Canadian Exchange’s Growth

Nasdaq Private Market files a lawsuit in Delaware accusing Vancouver‑based Hi‑Vei of infringing its patented clearing technology, a move that could disrupt the rapidly expanding pre‑IPO secondary market and fuel debate over industry standardization and IP validity.

A major American player in the private‑equity exchange sector, Nasdaq Private Market LLC (NPM), has filed a lawsuit in a Delaware federal court against the Vancouver‑based Hi‑Vei Company Ltd., accusing it of infringing a patent that NPM claims covers the standardized clearing and settlement procedures for private‑company share transfers.

The action, announced in a complaint on May 6, seeks punitive damages and a royalty stream in return for each transaction that allegedly violates the patent. If the court sides with NPM, Hi‑Vei could be obligated to halt all U.S. operations, a blow that insiders say would stifle the company's fast‑growing marketplace. Hi‑Vei’s CEO, Sim Desai, promptly responded via email, calling the lawsuit “tactical and without merit” and pledging a vigorous defense.

He urged Canadian investors to sign up for Hi‑Vei’s platform to help counter the legal threat. Both NPM and Hi‑Vei operate over‑the‑counter venues that let employees and private‑capital investors trade stakes in pre‑IPO firms. Unlike public markets—such as the Toronto Stock Exchange—private‑equity trades lack standardized rules for transfer data, leading each company to set its own documentation and approval processes.

By providing a common framework, exchanges like Hi‑Vei and NPM enable buyers and sellers to price shares and execute transactions more efficiently. Hi‑Vei, founded in spring 2022 by Desai and his wife Sarah Huggins, has reached a monthly trading volume of roughly USD 300 million, translating into over USD 4 billion in cumulative transactions to date.

The firm reports annual revenues exceeding USD 100 million and was recently valued at USD 650 million after a funding round completed on its own platform. NPM, which spun off from Nasdaq Inc. in 2021, claims to have processed 2,000 trades worth more than USD 1.5 billion as of March, with 1,200 transactions occurring in the first half of 2025 alone.

The lawsuit arises after NPM secured a U.S. patent in March 2023 for what it describes as a technology that brings speed, reliability and transparency to an historically manual market. NPM’s claim focuses on Hi‑Vei’s practice of converting non‑standardized sale requests—often written in email—into a standardized order format for its marketplace, a step that the patent holder alleges directly infringes its exclusive rights.

NPM’s legal team, however, has not yet provided detailed evidence of how the patented process is uniquely employed by Hi‑Vei. Industry observers and legal experts warn that NPM’s patent may lack novelty. Ottawa‑based IP lawyer Natalie Raffoul and Toronto executive Louis Carbonneau of Seattle‑based Tangible IP suggest that there is ample prior art that could invalidate the claim.

Carbonneau emphasized that the suit could be a strategic move aimed at pressuring competing platforms to license NPM’s technology, rather than a genuine attempt to stop a specific business model. The case comes at a time when the pre‑IPO secondary market is growing rapidly, propelled by tech giants such as SpaceX, OpenAI and Stripe that have chosen to stay private for longer periods.

While some issuers—Anthropic and OpenAI, for instance—have taken measures to limit trading on these exchanges, the broader industry is still finding ways to standardize and streamline equity transfers. Should the court rule in favor of NPM, it could send a chilling signal to other niche marketplaces like EquityZen and Forge Global.

The outcome will have significant implications for how private equity transactions are executed, how innovation is protected through intellectual property, and whether smaller, innovative platforms can compete with established incumbents that wield legal and financial clout





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