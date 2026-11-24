AI-linked shares fell Tuesday after Nvidia's 31.5% surge, dragging the Nasdaq down 1.3% while the Dow rose 271 points. Investors await key PCE inflation data ahead of the Fed's December meeting.

Stocks tied to the artificial intelligence industry led the U.S. market lower on Tuesday, a sharp reversal from the prior session's massive rally. The S&P 500 fell 0.5 per cent after dropping as much as 1.4 per cent earlier, heading toward its eighth loss in nine days.

The Nasdaq composite sank 1.3 per cent, dragged down by tech stocks, as of 10:05 a.m. Eastern time. In premarket trading, Nasdaq 100 E-minis were down 440 points, or 1.64 per cent. The pullback followed outsized gains on Monday when Jensen Huang was reinstated as Nvidia's CEO in a historic reversal. Nvidia shares surged 31.5 per cent in that session, adding nearly $1 trillion to the company's market value, their biggest gain in more than two decades.

Also read Asian Markets Surge as Nvidia CEO Returns and Tech Stocks Rally

Nvidia Shares And AI Stocks Retreat

On Tuesday, Nvidia eased 5.2 per cent in premarket trading and later fell 6.6 per cent. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq had posted their biggest one-day gains since April 2025, when President Donald Trump paused his Liberation Day tariff package. The decline in AI stocks came despite the majority of U.S. stocks rising. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 271 points, or 0.5 per cent.

That was helped by improving consumer confidence and strong corporate profits. Dollar Tree climbed 11.3 per cent after reporting better earnings than expected, with shoppers spending slightly more. Kohl's rallied 13 per cent after reporting a profit when analysts expected nearly zero. Businesses in the S&P 500 are on pace to report overall earnings per share growth of more than 25 per cent for a third straight quarter, according to FactSet.

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Semiconductor stocks gave back some of the prior session's gains. Micron Technology, Advanced Micro Devices, and Marvell Technology fell between 3.9 per cent and 6.4 per cent in premarket trading. Neocloud and data-center companies also came under pressure. CoreWeave, which buys Nvidia chips and rents out access over the cloud, sank 9 per cent.

IREN fell over 4.6 per cent, Nebius lost 6.1 per cent, and GE Vernova, which helps power AI data centers, dropped 4.6 per cent. Anthropic, the company behind the Claude AI chatbot, tumbled 7.4 per cent to drop below US$83, the price at which it first sold stock in its initial public offering last week. The stock had briefly jumped as high as US$115 on its first day amid a frenzy of hype.

Anthropic Stock Tumbles After IPO

It was on track for a third straight day of declines. The losses came despite Anthropic's blockbuster market debut, which failed to revive investor appetite for the sector. Before Monday's rebound, AI-linked stocks had struggled for weeks as investors questioned the sector's debt-fueled spending and the returns it could generate. Concerns about potential regulatory scrutiny after the Democrats' midterm sweep, along with Huang's exit earlier this month, had added to the unease.

The worry is that prices for AI-related stocks shot too high into a possible bubble and need to deflate. That carries immense consequences for the broader market and workers' 401(k) accounts because AI stocks have grown so big they've become Wall Street's most influential sector. While the return of Huang brings back a charismatic leader who championed and helped build the entire AI industry, it does not settle deep concerns.

Doubts remain about whether AI can produce enough profit and productivity to make massive data center investments worth it. High interest rates in the bond market, caused in part by the war with Iran, are making it harder to borrow money to pay for the industry's growth. Sweeping Democratic victories in the midterm elections have raised concerns about more regulation for AI, including possible halts to further data center construction.

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Fed Rate Hike Expectations Rise

Kathleen Brooks, research director at XTB, said, Nvidia's stock price decline on Tuesday is to be expected after such a large rally in the previous session... the return of Huang does not mean that the challenges facing AI are over. She added, While Jensen Huang is undoubtedly important for financial markets, in our view dovish Fed comments are the only way to stabilize tech stocks and global indices in the long term.

Adding to policymakers' recent calls for caution, New York Fed President John Williams said on Monday that persistently high inflation continued to point to tighter monetary policy. He added the pace of any further rate increases would depend on incoming economic data. Wednesday's U.S. PCE inflation report will be the final major data release before the year's last Federal Open Market Committee meeting and a key test for markets.

Money markets show traders are fully pricing in a 25-basis-point Fed rate hike next month and see a slim chance of a 50-basis-point move, up from zero a day earlier, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool. In the bond market, Treasury yields slipped as investors moved into safer bets. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 4.91 per cent from 4.92 per cent late Monday.

The price for a barrel of Brent crude oil rose 1.8 per cent to US$88.26. It has been yo-yoing between US$72 and US$114 since the United States and Israel attacked Iran in February. In stock markets abroad, indexes were mixed across Europe and Asia. South Korea's Kospi jumped 6.3 per cent and Japan's Nikkei 225 rallied 3.9 per cent, catching up to Monday's surge from Wall Street.

Among individual movers, Hewlett Packard Enterprise fell 12 per cent after reporting fourth-quarter results. At 7:04 a.m. ET, Dow E-minis were down 194 points, or 0.39 per cent, and S&P 500 E-minis were down 61.5 points, or 0.85 per cent. AI stocks and the broader U.S. market have been prone to extreme reversals since the summer, not only week to week but even hour to hour.

The latest swing shows how emotions of investors can overwhelm the long-term path of corporate profits and interest rates, as the last few weeks have demonstrated.