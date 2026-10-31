NASA Swift Observatory may reenter Earth on Friday, Space Force says

NASA's Swift Observatory is expected to reenter Earth's atmosphere on or around Friday after a failed robotic rescue. Most of the 1.5-ton telescope will burn up, but some dense pieces could survive.

NASA's aging Swift Observatory is expected to plunge back to Earth on or around Friday, according to the U.S. Space Force. The 1.5-ton telescope is barely clinging to space after a failed rescue effort left it tottering lower and lower.

Most of the telescope will burn up in the atmosphere. But a handful of pieces made of denser-than-lead tungsten and some mirror parts could survive reentry, said NASA's Brad Cenko, the mission's chief scientist. Any surviving wreckage will most likely plunge into the ocean. Swaths of Africa, Australia, India, Southeast Asia, and Central and South America are within the reentry zone.

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Swift Observatory Team Mourns 22 Years in Orbit

The Space Force is tracking the telescope's dwindling path. Its cosmic cremation has the Swift team mourning yet full of gratitude for the observations made during its 22 years in orbit. Swift blasted off on Nov. 20, 2004, to search for some of the biggest explosions in the universe: gamma ray bursts and supernovas. We've known this day would come since before Swift was launched.

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At least in low-Earth orbit, what goes up must come down. And that end is catastrophic, said Pennsylvania State University's John Nousek, an astronomer who led the control team. Intense solar activity over the past few years dragged Swift down faster than usual. NASA hired Katalyst Space a year ago to mount a rush rescue.

But the company's three-armed robot named Link ran into trouble after launching in July and got no closer than seven miles to nine miles (12 kilometres to 15 kilometres) to the telescope. Link plunged back to Earth in September. Swift resumed observations once the rescue attempt was called off, discovering even more gamma ray bursts and other ultrahigh-energy events. But by late October, the telescope was too low to remain steady for observations, and its systems were shut down.

Telescope Discovered 2000 Gamma Ray Bursts and Exploding Stars

Its final tally: more than 2,000 gamma ray bursts and 1,400 exploding stars, not to mention a slew of comets, asteroids and star-shredding black holes. The telescope's superpower was its ability to swivel swiftly - thus its name - toward erupting celestial events. NASA considered Swift a first responder for the Hubble and Webb space telescopes and others that would follow its alerts and provide deeper investigations. Scientists are still figuring out how to fill the gap.

Our fervent hope is that the lessons learned by the successes of Swift can be applied to new generations of space missions to accelerate our discoveries about the universe, Nousek said in an email. In this image provided by NASA, Spectrum Astro workers remove the final pieces of protective cover on the Swift spacecraft in Hangar AE at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida, on Sept. 9, 2002.