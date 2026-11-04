NASA Swift telescope reenters Earth after 21 years studying cosmic explosions

NASA's Swift observatory burned up over Indonesia after solar activity dragged it down, ending a 21-year mission. NASA is now weighing a rescue for Hubble.

NASA's Swift space telescope plunged back to Earth on Wednesday, ending a 21-year mission that far outlasted its original plan. The U.S. Space Force confirmed the reentry occurred near Indonesia after tracking the observatory's sinking orbit.

Intense solar activity over the past few years had been dragging Swift lower and lower. A long-shot private rescue attempt failed before the telescope came down. Katalyst Space built a three-armed robotic craft meant to give Swift an orbit boost, but the vehicle ran into trouble after its July launch. That left the observatory with no way to climb back up, and reentry became inevitable.

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Swift Debris Burnup And Reentry Results

It was not immediately known how much of the 1.5-ton spacecraft burned up in the atmosphere. NASA had anticipated that some of the denser pieces would survive the fiery descent. The agency did not report any damage or injuries on the ground. Swift rocketed into orbit in 2004 on what was expected to be a two-year study of gamma ray bursts and exploding stars.

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It observed thousands of them over a mission that lasted 11 times longer than planned. The observatory served as a first responder for other telescopes, flagging sudden eruptions so larger instruments could probe deeper. With Swift gone, NASA is gauging industry interest in mounting a rescue mission for another observatory whose orbit is being chipped away by solar storms: the Hubble Space Telescope. Launched in 1990, Hubble is expected to come crashing down by the mid-2030s, according to recent analyses.

The space agency is looking for input from private companies on whether and how they might boost Hubble's orbit, upgrade its systems or guide it to a controlled reentry, or all three. Any such mission would need to happen by 2032. Unlike the rush job with Swift, the space agency has more time to explore options for saving Hubble, said Nicky Fox, NASA's science mission chief.

Hubble Rescue Plan And Solar Threats

Hubble still has important science ahead of it, NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman said in a statement, and we should be looking at every reasonable opportunity to keep it delivering for as long as possible. The comments underscored that the agency views Hubble as worth saving even as solar activity threatens its orbit. The Swift reentry closes a mission that began with a launch from Cape Canaveral.

NASA photos from September 2002 show an overhead crane raising the Swift spacecraft, wrapped in a protective cover, to vertical before it was placed on a work stand inside Hangar AE at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida. Other images from the same month show Spectrum Astro workers inspecting the final pieces of protective cover on the spacecraft. The telescope's long service made it a workhorse for astronomers studying the most violent explosions in the universe.

Gamma ray bursts are brief, powerful flashes that mark the births of black holes and the deaths of massive stars. Swift's rapid pointing ability let it swing toward these bursts within seconds, giving other observatories a target to follow. Now NASA faces a broader question about aging observatories in low Earth orbit. Hubble, like Swift, is slowly being pulled down by the expansion of the atmosphere caused by solar storms.

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Failed Rescue Attempt Highlights Servicing Risks

The agency's request for private-sector ideas is part of an effort to decide whether Hubble can be saved, upgraded or brought down safely. The failed Katalyst Space effort shows the difficulty of robotic servicing. Its three-armed craft was designed to attach to Swift and raise its orbit, a maneuver never before attempted on a dead telescope. The July launch ended in trouble, and the observatory continued its descent.

NASA has not said what, if anything, it will do next with Swift's debris or with the lessons from the failed rescue. For now, the agency is focused on Hubble and on gathering industry proposals. Officials say they want to move deliberately, given that Hubble has years left before its orbit becomes critical. The reentry near Indonesia was confirmed by the U.S. Space Force, which tracks objects in orbit.

The confirmation came after the telescope's orbit had been sinking for months. Solar activity had warmed and expanded the upper atmosphere, increasing drag on the spacecraft. Swift's mission lasted 11 times longer than its planned two years. It observed thousands of gamma ray bursts and exploding stars.

Its role as a first responder helped other telescopes, including Hubble, follow up on fleeting events. That legacy is now part of the discussion as NASA looks for ways to extend Hubble's life.