NASA launches US$1M Moon Base Student Challenge for high school and postsecondary teams

NASA has opened registration for a US$1 million competition inviting U.S. high school and postsecondary student teams to design ideas for a future lunar base. The multiphase challenge covers six areas and runs through Jan. 25, 2027.

NASA is inviting student teams at U.S. high schools and postsecondary schools to develop ideas for a future lunar base as part of a US$1 million competition.

The agency announced the Moon Base Student Challenge on Sunday during a MAX POWER event at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex in Florida. Registration is open through Jan. 25, 2027, via the NASA STEM Gateway. Competition details, eligibility requirements and official rules are available on the Moon Base Challenge website. The multiphase competition asks teams to propose solutions in six areas.

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Competition Focus Areas and Goals

They are power generation and storage, construction, life-support systems, surface mobility, communications networks and astronaut safety. NASA envisions a base in the moon south polar region where astronauts could live, work and explore. The agency says a sustained human presence on the moon would help prepare for future crewed missions to Mars. Students will work with environmental and mission-design parameters relevant to lunar operations.

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Their assignments will include trade studies, concept proposals and stakeholder briefings, giving them experience with skills used in the space industry. NASA said prior specialized engineering or technical experience is not required. NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman said the agency is looking for students ready to think creatively, work as a team, and take on real problems connected to NASA future on the Moon. He added that students do not have to wait until graduation to contribute.

Carlos Garcia-Galan, manager of NASA Moon Base Program, said students bring exactly the bold ideas the agency is looking for. He said he is looking forward to their fresh perspective. NASA Office of STEM Engagement designed the challenge with the Moon Base Program. The Institute of Competition Sciences administers it under a NASA contract.

NASA Lunar Exploration Push

The announcement comes as NASA continues to highlight its broader push toward lunar exploration and sustained human presence. The challenge is designed to give students direct experience with mission planning and industry practices. Astronaut Joshua Kutryk, speaking from space, said he is having the time of his life. His comments came during coverage tied to the agency's ongoing outreach and spaceflight activities.

The competition is open to student teams at U.S. high schools and postsecondary schools. Teams will develop ideas for a future lunar base and submit them through the NASA STEM Gateway. The challenge is structured in multiple phases and focuses on practical solutions for living and working on the moon. It also asks students to consider how a lunar base would be powered, built, supplied and kept safe.

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NASA says the moon south polar region is the target for a future base. A sustained presence there would help the agency prepare for crewed missions to Mars. By Mike Hanson