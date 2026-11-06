Nasa Hataoka Takes Lead at Toto Japan Classic With 64

Defending champion Nasa Hataoka shoots 8-under 64 to lead the Toto Japan Classic by one stroke. Miyu Yamashita follows at second place.

Defending champion Nasa Hataoka seized control of the Toto Japan Classic on Friday with a stellar round of 64. The 8-under 64 gave her a 36-hole total of 12-under 132 and a one-stroke lead entering the weekend.

Hataoka's performance was highlighted by an eagle on the par-5 17th hole. This crucial birdie helped her post a back-nine score of 30. The victory sets up a compelling finish to the second round of the LPGA Tour event.

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Hataoka's Scoring Surge

The Japanese golfer grew up not far from the Taiheiyo Club Minori Course northeast of Tokyo. Playing on familiar ground, she expressed joy at performing well in front of a large local crowd. Hataoka stated through an interpreter that she was really happy to be playing so well today given the opportunity.

This strong showing marks her fifth top-10 finish this season. Her previous win came last year in a playoff. That victory was notable for being in a rain-shortened tournament.

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Yamashita Chases Leader

Miyu Yamashita sits in second place, trailing Hataoka by one stroke. Yamashita entered the tournament fresh off a win at last week's Maybank Championship in Malaysia. She shot a 67 on Friday after a pivotal error on the final hole.

Yamashita pulled her tee shot onto the 18th fairway. This mistake resulted in her only bogey of the day. The error prevented her from challenging for the outright lead earlier in the round.

Competitors in Pursuit

A group of players trails the leaders by two strokes. Ana Belac tied for third place with a round of 65. Belac made history in 2021 as the first Slovenian player on the LPGA Tour.

Japanese golfer Fuka Suga also shares the third-place position. Suga carded a 67 to remain two strokes behind Hataoka. The tight pack sets the stage for a dramatic final round at the course.

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Asian Swing Context

The Toto Japan Classic serves as the last of four tournaments on the LPGA's late-season Asian swing. Ruoning Yin started this series by winning the LPGA Shanghai. She secured that victory by one stroke on October 18 after a clutch four-foot birdie putt on the 16th hole.

Yuri Yoshida claimed victory in the second tournament. She won at Pine Beach Golf Links in South Korea a week later. This win marked Yoshida's first LPGA Tour victory. The final event in Japan concludes this significant segment of the tour schedule.