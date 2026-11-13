No Charges for Driver Whose Truck Killed 2 on Kansas Soccer Field

A prosecutor says a sleeping woman whose pickup truck accelerated onto a Kansas youth soccer field and killed two people will not face criminal charges, because one negligent act is not enough under state law.

A sleeping woman whose pickup truck accelerated onto a Kansas youth soccer field, killing two people, will not face criminal charges, a prosecutor said. District Attorney Marc Bennett concluded that even one negligent act is not enough under Kansas law to pursue vehicular manslaughter.

The crash happened on Oct. 17, 2026, at the Stryker Sports Complex in Wichita, Kansas. Police say the woman failed to put her Chevrolet 1500 Silverado in park and likely pressed the gas pedal while napping. The findings are detailed in a 28-page report from the Sedgwick County district attorney. The report was released on Thursday, and the decision was announced on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026.

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Report Details Truck Accident

According to the report, the truck's windshield was covered with a sunscreen. Two children were inside the vehicle at the time of the crash. The report said, There is no evidence to support the conclusion that she knew the truck was still in drive, or evidence to explain what motive she would have had to do so. Wichita police detectives ran an identical test with a Chevy 1500 parked but in drive mode in the same stall.

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The report said the truck stayed in place until the accelerator was pressed. The two people killed at the scene were Cole Adrian, 6, and Nicholas Schafer, 35, both from McPherson, Kansas, police said. Ten others ranging in age from 5 to 68 were treated at area hospitals. Investigators said they interviewed more than 30 witnesses, including the driver and her two children.

Victims and Injured People

Another child was playing soccer at a different field. Blood tests showed no evidence of drugs or anything that would have impaired her judgment, the report said. The report said the driver, whose chair was fully reclined, told detectives she awoke to her daughters' screams, the feeling of the truck moving, and the sounds of people screaming outside the truck. She told detectives she was disoriented and tried and failed to depress the brake, according to the report.

District Attorney Marc Bennett listed various possible crimes that might be triggered when a person causes the death of another person. He said none fit the soccer field tragedy, based on the investigation of what happened. Ed White of The Associated Press contributed to this report.