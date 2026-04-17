Napheesa Collier Signs One-Year Supermax Deal with Minnesota Lynx

Napheesa Collier inks a one-year, $1.4 million supermax contract with the Minnesota Lynx, solidifying her position as one of the WNBA's elite stars. The deal makes her the third player to sign a supermax contract. Despite facing injury setbacks, Collier's historic shooting performance and MVP-caliber play make her return a significant win for the Lynx, who are also navigating roster changes.

Napheesa Collier has committed to a one-year supermax contract worth $1.4 million to remain with the Minnesota Lynx , according to sources who spoke with ESPN. This significant agreement places Collier in elite company as she becomes the third player in the Women's National Basketball Association to secure a supermax deal.

The other players to achieve this distinction are Kelsey Mitchell of the Indiana Fever, who also inked a one-year contract, and A'ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces, who signed a landmark three-year pact. Under the terms of the new collective bargaining agreement, Collier will be an unrestricted free agent in 2027 and will not be eligible for a core qualifying offer, a stipulation that functions similarly to the franchise tag in the National Football League. Collier's recent performances have been nothing short of spectacular, evidenced by her second consecutive runner-up finish in the Most Valuable Player voting in 2025. Her stellar season saw her average an impressive 22.9 points and 7.3 rebounds per game for the Lynx. Furthermore, she achieved a historic milestone, becoming only the second player in WNBA history to complete a regular season with a 50-40-90 shooting split. At 29 years old, Collier demonstrated remarkable efficiency, shooting 53.1% from the field, an exceptional 40.3% from beyond the arc, and a near-perfect 90.6% from the free-throw line, all while maintaining an average of over 20 points per game. This remarkable feat of scoring and efficiency is unprecedented in the league. Despite her individual brilliance, Collier's MVP campaign faced adversity in August when a right ankle injury caused her to miss seven games. The challenges continued when she sustained an injury to her left ankle during Game 3 of the WNBA semifinals, ultimately ending her season prematurely. This untimely injury occurred just as the Lynx, who had secured the best regular-season record in the league, were competing in the semifinals. Their championship aspirations were dashed as they were defeated by the Phoenix Mercury in a hard-fought five-game series. Adding to the concerns for both Collier and the Lynx, in January, Unrivaled announced that the star forward would require surgery on both her left and right ankles, with an expected recovery period of four to six months. This prognosis indicates that Collier is likely to miss a portion of the upcoming season's start. However, her decision to return to Minnesota is a crucial development for the Lynx, ensuring they retain their preeminent player. This is particularly vital given the significant roster turnover the team has experienced. The Lynx have seen several key contributors depart, including Bridget Carleton, who was selected by the Portland Fire in the expansion draft, and Natisha Hiedeman, Jessica Shepard, Alanna Smith, and DiJonai Carrington, all of whom left in free agency. In response to these departures, the team has worked to bolster its roster by re-signing Courtney Williams and Kayla McBride, and by drafting Olivia Miles with the second overall pick in the WNBA draft held on Monday





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Napheesa Collier Minnesota Lynx WNBA Supermax Contract Free Agency

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