Nanos Survey: Canadian Public Overwhelmingly Supports Fewer Immigrants in 2027

New Nanos Research data reveals that 52.3 percent of Canadians favor reduced immigration levels for 2027, highlighting growing public concern over housing and economic pressures.

A significant majority of Canadians are calling for a reduction in the number of immigrants and temporary residents accepted into the country next year, according to a new survey by Nanos Research commissioned by CTV News. The findings underscore a growing public appetite for stricter immigration controls as the nation continues to navigate complex challenges related to housing affordability, strain on public services, and broader economic stability.

Survey Data Shows 2027 Immigration Support Drops

Nanos Research found that 52.3 per cent of respondents believe Canada should accept fewer immigrants and temporary residents in 2027, marking a clear shift in public sentiment. In contrast, only 33.5 per cent of those surveyed want immigration levels to remain about the same, while a small fraction of 8.4 per cent said Canada should accept more people. The remaining 5.9 per cent of respondents indicated they were unsure about the appropriate direction for future migration policies.

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These findings emerge against the backdrop of the federal government's ambitious immigration targets for the current year. Canada's immigration plans for 2026 include accepting 380,000 new permanent residents. Additionally, the government aims to welcome an additional 385,000 workers and students as temporary residents during the same period.

Consistent Trends Across Multiple Survey Periods

The October results mirror a similar survey conducted earlier in the year, suggesting that the desire for reduced immigration numbers is not a fleeting sentiment but a sustained trend. The Nanos Research survey, which was conducted between Oct. 31 and Nov. 2, asked participants specifically whether Canada should accept more, fewer, or the same number of immigrants and temporary residents in 2027 given the 2026 targets.

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Similar results recorded in March showed that 52 per cent of Canadians wanted fewer immigrants and temporary residents for the following year. At that time, 35 per cent favoured maintaining the same levels, a figure that decreased slightly to almost 34 per cent in October. Support for accepting more immigrants also declined marginally, dropping from nine per cent in March to eight per cent in October.

The proportion of respondents who were unsure about immigration policy increased from four and a half per cent in March to almost six per cent in October. This slight rise in uncertainty may reflect the complexity of the issue and the ongoing public debate surrounding the balance between economic needs and social infrastructure capacity.

Regional Divides Highlight Geographic Variations

The survey also revealed distinct differences in opinions across various regions of the country, highlighting how geographic location influences views on migration. Respondents in the Prairies were the most likely to favour fewer immigrants and temporary residents, with 58.3 per cent selecting that option. This suggests that the pressure on local housing and service infrastructure may feel more acute in these western provinces.

Ontario and Quebec followed closely behind the Prairies in their support for reduced immigration levels. In Ontario, 53.5 per cent of respondents wanted fewer newcomers, while 53.1 per cent of those in Quebec shared the same view. These provinces, being the most populous in the country, play a significant role in shaping national immigration narratives and policy outcomes.

In Atlantic Canada, 44.2 per cent of respondents wanted fewer immigrants, a lower percentage compared to other regions. Meanwhile, British Columbia had the highest proportion of respondents, at 41.2 per cent, who wanted immigration and temporary resident levels to remain about the same. This indicates that residents in British Columbia may be more comfortable with the status quo compared to their counterparts in other parts of the country.

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Age Demographics Influence Immigration Stance

Findings from the survey also show notable differences across various age groups, revealing how generational perspectives shape attitudes toward immigration. Canadians aged 35 to 54 were the most likely to favour fewer immigrants and temporary residents, with 56.4 per cent selecting that option. This demographic often includes individuals in their prime earning years who may be particularly sensitive to housing costs and job market competition.

Those aged 18 to 34 were closely behind, with 56 per cent supporting a reduction in immigration numbers. This high level of support among younger adults may reflect their challenges in accessing affordable housing and entering the workforce in a highly competitive environment. Their voices are increasingly important in shaping political discourse on these issues.

Among respondents aged 55 and older, 46.6 per cent wanted fewer immigrants, which is lower than the younger demographics. However, 38.9 per cent of this group favoured maintaining current levels, representing the highest proportion among the three age groups. Older Canadians may have different concerns regarding immigration, possibly relating to pension systems, healthcare, or family reunification.

Survey Methodology And Statistical Reliability

The Nanos Research survey was conducted using a dual-frame hybrid telephone and online random survey between Oct. 31 and Nov. 2, 2026. This method ensures a representative sample by capturing responses from individuals across different communication preferences and demographic backgrounds. A total of 1,058 Canadians were surveyed to gather these insights.

The results are weighted to the true population proportion, ensuring that the data accurately reflects the demographic makeup of Canada. The survey has a margin of error of plus or minus three percentage points, 19 times out of 20, providing a statistically reliable basis for understanding public opinion. This level of precision allows policymakers and analysts to draw meaningful conclusions from the findings.