Nanaimo Woman Kicks Cougar Off Her Property After It Attacks Her Goat

A Nanaimo woman's quick thinking and bravery saved her goat from a cougar attack, and the wild cat was given a literal kick off her property. Gina Moore, a resident of Nanaimo, was out to lock up her barn for the night when she saw one of her goats, Donnie, clasped in a small cougar's mouth. Moore rushed over, kicking the cougar in the ribs, and the wild cat let go of the animal in its teeth and fled the scene.

A Nanaimo woman's close encounter with a cougar resulted in the wild cat being given a literal kick off her property. Gina Moore went out to her barn to lock up for the night when she saw one of her goats, Donnie, clasped in a small cougar's mouth.

Moore rushed over, kicking the cougar in the ribs. The wild cat let go of the animal in its teeth, and quickly fled the scene as Moore gave chase. The incident occurred on June 6. Moore said she thinks she knocked the wind out of the cougar and it ran into the paddock, and kind of staggered sideways a little bit through the paddock, then sat down for maybe 15-20 seconds, then jumped the fence.

Because Donnie tucked his head down as he was bitten, he survived with punctures to his face, rather than his neck, as the cougar had intended. In the coming days, Moore said he developed, then recovered from a fever, and while skittish, seems to be physically recovering well. This was Moore's first encounter with a cougar on her farm, but not her first predator.

A year ago, a bear came into the barn and killed her final horse, leading to an empty barn and Moore's decision to take in four goats: Leo, Raph, Mich and, of course, Donnie. Moore said many people believe she was alerted to the cougar that night by her barn security camera, but in reality, it was her dog acting restless.

Moore said she would go out later in the night to lock the goats in, but with her dog acting oddly she figured he wanted to go outside. Moore said she is just glad the cougar was in the position that it was in, because it could have been a lot different if it was on the other side of the stall.

Moore said she chose to just check Donnie out and make sure he was OK, she tried to give them their normal evening treats, and she just put a big pile of straw in the corner of the barn, in their stall, and she just let him rest for the evening. In the morning, that's when Moore started cleaning Donnie's wounds and just taking it slow so she didn't add anymore stress to his situation he was in.

Moore said she is just glad that Donnie is recovering well and that she was able to save him from the cougar





TerraceStandard / 🏆 24. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Cougar Goat Nanaimo Wildlife Attack

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Barry Moore wins Alabama Senate Republican runoff with Trump endorsementU.S. Rep. Barry Moore won the Republican runoff for Alabama's open Senate seat, defeating former Navy SEAL Jared Hudson, aided by Trump's endorsement. Moore faces a Democrat in the fall. He is a Freedom Caucus member and early Trump supporter.

Read more »

Trump-backed US Rep. Barry Moore wins GOP primary runoff for the US Senate in AlabamaMONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Barry Moore won the Republican runoff Tuesday for Alabama's open U.S. Senate seat, advancing to the fall election with the help of President Donald Trump’s endorsement.

Read more »

Nanaimo massage therapist banned from treating female patientsA registered massage therapist in Nanaimo has been banned from treating female patients while the profession’s regulatory college investigates misconduct allegations against him.

Read more »

Shotgun stolen from vehicle near Cameron Road in Nanaimo, police asking for tipsPolice in Nanaimo are turning to the public for help after a shotgun was stolen from a parked pickup truck in the city’s north end earlier this month.

Read more »