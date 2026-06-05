Nanaimo RCMP Seeks Witnesses After Man Found with Serious Injuries Downtown

Police are investigating after a man was discovered with significant injuries in downtown Nanaimo and are asking anyone who was in the area between 9:30 and 10:30 p.m. on June 4 to come forward with information or dashcam footage.

Nanaimo RCMP is investigating an incident after a man was discovered with significant injuries in the downtown area. Officers responded to a report at a business parking lot located at 190 Nicol Street around 10:20 p.m. on Thursday, June 4, 2026.

When police arrived, they found a male victim suffering from serious injuries. The victim was unable to provide any details about how he sustained the injuries, leaving investigators with many unanswered questions. Following an initial examination of the scene, officers expanded their search to adjacent streets. Evidence indicated that the man had previously been in the 200 block of Victoria Road.

This discovery prompted a broader investigation, with police collecting forensic materials and marking spots where blood was found. The scene on Old Victoria Road was taped off for much of the following day, June 5, as officers continued their work. Despite these efforts, the exact circumstances leading to the man's injuries remain unclear. Police are now appealing to the public for assistance.

They are particularly interested in speaking with anyone who was in the area between 9:30 and 10:30 p.m. on June 4. This covers the neighborhoods around Nicol Street and Victoria Road. Investigators believe that witnesses or individuals with information could hold key details about what happened.

Additionally, authorities are requesting any available dashcam footage from drivers who might have recorded something relevant during that time frame. The RCMP has asked that anyone with information come forward to help piece together the events of that evening. Tips can be relayed to the Nanaimo RCMP detachment, and all information will be treated confidentially.





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Nanaimo RCMP Investigation Injuries Downtown Witnesses Victoria Road Nicol Street Dashcam

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