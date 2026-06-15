Nanaimo RCMP Seeks Public's Help Identifying Woman in Southgate Mall Incident

Police are asking for the public's assistance to identify a woman seen at Southgate Mall on June 9. She may have information about an incident at Rexall Drugs. The woman is Caucasian, 35-45, with black hair, wearing white sweater and black pants. Contact Nanaimo RCMP with tips.

The Nanaimo RCMP is appealing to the public for assistance in identifying a woman who may possess crucial information regarding an incident that took place at Southgate Mall earlier this month.

The incident occurred shortly after 7 p.m. on June 9 at the Rexall Drugs store within the mall. According to police, the woman is not necessarily a suspect but might be a witness or have knowledge of the event. Investigators have released a single photograph of the individual in hopes that someone in the community will recognize her and come forward. The woman is described as Caucasian, between 35 and 45 years old, with black hair.

At the time of the incident, she was wearing a white sweater and black pants, and she was carrying a black sling-style purse over her shoulder. Police have not disclosed the nature of the incident at Rexall Drugs, but they emphasize that any information, no matter how small, could be vital to moving the investigation forward.

They urge anyone who recognizes the woman or has any information about her identity or whereabouts to contact the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and reference file number 2026-18150. Southgate Mall is a prominent shopping center in Nanaimo, located on the south end of the city. It features a mix of retail stores, services, and dining options, including Rexall Drugs, a pharmacy and convenience store.

The mall attracts a steady flow of visitors daily, making it a location where incidents can occur unnoticed. The RCMP often releases images of persons of interest in public places to tap into the collective memory of the community. This approach has been successful in the past, leading to tips that resolve cases quickly. The photo of the woman, captured by mall security cameras, shows her in a profile view.

Investigators have reviewed it and believe the woman is not a threat but is essential to understanding what happened. The RCMP encourages anyone who was at the mall between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. on June 9 to review their memories or check any personal photos or videos they may have taken that might show the woman. The Nanaimo RCMP detachment serves a population of over 90,000 residents across the city and surrounding areas.

They handle a wide range of incidents from minor disturbances to serious crimes. In this case, the focus is on identifying the woman to piece together the events of June 9. Police remind the public not to approach the woman if she is located, but instead to call the non-emergency line or 9-1-1 if the situation requires immediate action.

Community members are encouraged to share the photo and description with friends and family, especially those who may have been at Southgate Mall on the evening of June 9. The RCMP also advises that anonymity can be arranged for those who prefer not to reveal their identity. Every piece of information is valuable, and even small details can make a difference in an investigation. This is not the first time the Nanaimo RCMP has sought public help through media releases.

In recent years, similar appeals have led to the identification of suspects, missing persons, and witnesses. The cooperation between law enforcement and the community is a cornerstone of effective policing. As the investigation continues, residents are hopeful that the woman will be identified soon, allowing the RCMP to close this case and provide answers to any victims involved. The Rexall Drugs store remains open for business, and employees have been cooperative with police.

The incident did not result in any injuries, according to initial reports, but the RCMP has not ruled out any possibilities. They are keeping all lines of inquiry open until the woman is located and interviewed. In many cases, the public's willingness to come forward has been the key that unlocks a stalled investigation. The Nanaimo RCMP values such partnerships and assures that all tips will be taken seriously and followed up promptly.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and reference file number 2026-18150. Alternatively, anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.nanaimocrimestoppers.com. The RCMP thanks the public for their assistance and encourages continued vigilance





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Crime Police Investigation Nanaimo Southgate Mall Public Appeal

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