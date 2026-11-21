Nanaimo RCMP are seeking public assistance to identify a suspect responsible for stealing professional camera equipment valued at up to 30,000 from a parked vehicle.

The Nanaimo RCMP have issued an urgent request for public assistance in identifying a suspect linked to a significant theft of professional photography gear from a parked vehicle. The incident occurred overnight on September 11 and was discovered more than two months later when the vehicle owner inspected their truck parked in the parkade of the Coast Bastion Hotel located at 11 Bastion St. Police released a still image from surveillance footage on Friday hoping that community members might recognize the individual involved in the burglary.

Nanaimo RCMP Reveal Theft Details at Coast Bastion Hotel

The investigation focuses on the theft of professional camera equipment worth between $20,000 and $30,000 from a Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck. The Nanaimo RCMP confirmed that the vehicle was parked in the designated parkade area of the Coast Bastion Hotel when the break-in occurred. The owner of the vehicle noticed that the truck cover had been pried open, leading to the discovery of the missing high-value items. Investigators have determined that the perpetrator acted during the overnight hours, exploiting a period when the parking area was less likely to have active surveillance or pedestrian traffic.

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Suspect Description From Poor Quality CCTV Footage

Investigators obtained and reviewed CCTV footage from the area surrounding the Coast Bastion Hotel to identify the individual responsible for the crime. Unfortunately, the video quality was poor, and despite efforts to enhance the image, investigators have been unable to identify the suspect through automated means or clear visual analysis. The released photo appears to show a man dressed in all black, wearing a black hat and carrying two shopping bags, one green and one white. The image is notably blurry, making facial identification difficult without additional corroborating evidence or witness accounts.

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Public Appeal for Information on Camera Equipment Theft

Police are urging anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information related to the theft to contact the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345. The value of the stolen professional camera equipment suggests that the suspect may have intended to sell the items or use them for professional purposes. Authorities hope that the release of the enhanced, albeit blurry, image will trigger memories among locals who may have seen the individual near the 11 Bastion St location on the night of the incident. The specific attire described, including the black hat and all-black clothing, serves as a key identifier for potential witnesses.

Next Steps in Investigation and Community Vigilance

The Nanaimo RCMP continue to review all available evidence and are actively seeking tips from the community to resolve the case. The theft of such expensive equipment represents a significant loss for the victim and highlights the vulnerability of vehicles parked in hotel facilities. Police have not ruled out any possibilities regarding the suspect's identity or methods of escape. Community members are encouraged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity near parking areas in the Nanaimo district to help authorities close the investigation and recover the stolen goods.