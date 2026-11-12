Nanaimo Poppy Fund Theft Occurs Days Before Remembrance Day

Police investigate the theft of a Royal Canadian Legion poppy collection box from a Nanaimo pizza restaurant just days before Remembrance Day.

Authorities in Nanaimo are seeking information regarding the theft of a charitable collection box designed to support veterans and their families. The incident occurred at a Panago Pizza location situated on Island Highway North during the final days leading up to the national observance of Remembrance Day. Nanaimo RCMP confirmed that the box, which is a key component of the Royal Canadian Legion's annual fundraising initiative, was taken on the evening of November 8.

Theft Details And Surveillance Evidence

Nanaimo RCMP reported that the removal of the donation container took place at approximately 10 p.m. on November 8. Investigators have reviewed surveillance footage from the restaurant premises which clearly captures the suspect entering the establishment. The video evidence shows the individual approaching the collection box, lifting it, and then exiting the restaurant with the funds inside.

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The visual record provided by the restaurant's security system has allowed law enforcement to identify specific characteristics of the person involved in the crime. Police have released a description based on this footage to help the public identify the suspect. The woman is described as white with long blonde hair.

Suspect Description And Identification

Investigators are asking the community to review the provided description to see if they can recognize the individual or recall her whereabouts on the specified date. The suspect was noted to be wearing a black and white toque at the time of the incident. She was also carrying a red purse, which was visible in the surveillance recordings.

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The Nanaimo RCMP has established a specific file to track the progress of this investigation and to manage any tips received from the public. Law enforcement officials are urging anyone who may have seen the woman near the Panago Pizza location around the time of the theft to come forward. The ability to identify this individual is considered critical to recovering the stolen funds and closing the case.

Official Response To The Crime

Inspector Donovan Tait, who serves as the operations officer with Nanaimo RCMP, issued a statement addressing the nature of the theft and its impact on the community. Inspector Tait emphasized that the timing and target of the crime are particularly distressing for local authorities and citizens alike. He noted that the theft directly undermines an effort dedicated to honoring those who have served in the Canadian military.

The inspector highlighted the emotional weight of the situation, stating that it is disheartening to learn of these thefts given their intended purpose to support Canadian veterans and their families. The Royal Canadian Legion relies heavily on these annual campaigns to provide essential services and financial assistance to veterans, making the loss of these funds a direct blow to charitable efforts.

Next Steps And Public Appeal

Nanaimo Police are currently relying on public assistance to move the investigation forward. The department has requested that anyone with information regarding the identity of the woman or the location of the stolen funds contact the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line. Residents can reach investigators by calling 250-754-2345 to share any relevant details they may have.

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When contacting the police, individuals are asked to reference file number 2026-37473 to ensure their report is correctly logged and reviewed by the appropriate team. The Nanaimo RCMP continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding the disappearance of the collection box from the Island Highway North location. The public is reminded that any small detail could potentially lead to the identification of the suspect and the recovery of the donations.