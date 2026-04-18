Nakiska Ski Area Proposes Major Summer Expansion with Bike Trails and Mountain Coaster

Nakiska Ski Area is planning a significant transformation, proposing to introduce 30 kilometers of lift-serviced mountain biking trails, three kilometers of lift-serviced hiking trails, a sightseeing trail, and a mountain coaster. This ambitious project, slated for a summer 2027 launch, aims to make Nakiska Alberta's first and only lift-serviced mountain bike resort. The initiative is driven by the growing popularity of outdoor recreational activities in Alberta. While Nakiska's operators express excitement about this new vision as the resort approaches its 40th anniversary, the proposal is currently under government review to ensure alignment with provincial policies, including environmental assessments, wildlife co-existence plans, and Indigenous consultations. The expansion plans have also ignited debate, with some critics raising concerns about the potential impact on protected areas and the need for greater public consultation, echoing past controversies surrounding boundary changes for all-season resorts.

Nakiska Ski Area is embarking on a bold new chapter, with plans to transform into a year-round destination by introducing extensive summer recreational facilities. The resort is proposing the development of approximately 30 kilometers of lift-serviced mountain biking trails, alongside three kilometers of lift-serviced hiking trails . To further enhance the visitor experience, a sightseeing trail and a mountain coaster are also part of the ambitious vision. Matt Mosteller, senior vice-president of Resorts of the Canadian Rockies, expressed enthusiasm for this new direction as Nakiska prepares to celebrate its 40th anniversary this year, describing it as a 'bold new vision.'

The anticipated launch for these summer attractions is summer 2027, which would establish Nakiska as Alberta’s 'first and only lift-serviced mountain bike resort.' This expansion is seen by Neil Jackson, another senior vice president with Resorts of the Canadian Rockies, as a direct response to the 'incredible growth of Alberta’s cycling and hiking community.' While attempts to reach Jackson for further comment were unsuccessful, Mosteller declined an interview request from CBC News. A visual representation of the proposed changes, depicted on a map of Nakiska Ski Area in Kananaskis Country, highlights the planned network of trails for both mountain biking and hiking.

Despite Nakiska's stated summer opening timeframe of 2027, the project's progression is contingent on provincial approval. Vanessa Gomez, press secretary for the Ministry of Tourism and Sport, confirmed that the proposal is currently under review. The government is meticulously examining the plans to ensure they conform with the All-Season Resorts Act, Nakiska's existing lease agreements, and the broader provincial tourism strategy. Crucially, Gomez emphasized that 'All proposals will require an environmental assessment, human-wildlife co-existence plan and Indigenous consultation before any decision is made on the proposed activities.'

According to Nakiska’s website, the current proposal does not necessitate any alterations to the resort's lease area. However, it is noted that Nakiska recently gained an additional 929 hectares from Evan-Thomas Provincial Recreation Area late last year. The resort's website indicates that an environmental review was completed in 2022, with a second review, specifically focusing on grizzly bears and bighorn sheep, currently underway. To support 'strong emphasis on a wildlife awareness education programming,' measures such as wildlife monitoring and a reporting process will be implemented.

Indigenous consultation is also actively proceeding. Following the dispatch of 'courtesy letters' to Treaty 7 members in December, an application was submitted to the Aboriginal Consultation Office in March. Furthermore, Nakiska's website confirms the signing of a letter of understanding between the resort and the Îyârhe (Stoney) Nakoda First Nation, signaling a collaborative approach to the development.

The proposed expansion and the preceding land boundary adjustments for all-season resorts have not been without contention, drawing criticism and backlash from conservation organizations and other concerned groups. A primary point of contention has been the perceived lack of comprehensive public consultation in past decisions. Sarah Elmeligi, NDP MLA for Banff-Kananaskis and shadow minister for environment and protected areas, voiced strong opposition, stating, 'To make these decisions without public consultation is really poor form.'

She further articulated the sentiment of many Albertans who value their parks, adding, 'We know Albertans love their parks. … For this government to run around and change boundaries without asking people is gross.' Kananaskis Country, a vast area of approximately 4,000 square kilometers, has experienced a significant surge in visitation, particularly since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. This region encompasses five provincial parks, four wildland provincial parks, numerous provincial recreation areas, an ecological reserve, and Crown land designated as public land use zones.

Elmeligi underscored the significance of parks and protected areas, describing them as a 'promise and a commitment' made by the government to its residents. Her stance is firm: 'I don’t think we should change parks and protected area boundaries for all-season resorts designated areas. Period.' The Alberta government, under Premier Danielle Smith, has identified tourism economy growth as a priority, aiming to achieve significant milestones by 2035, with the All-Season Resorts Act serving as a foundational piece of legislation.

Other resorts, such as Fortress Mountain, Castle Mountain, and Nakiska, are also pursuing year-round operational capabilities, with Fortress Mountain's plans currently undergoing government review after public consultation. Premier Smith has publicly acknowledged the increasing demand for outdoor recreation in Alberta, suggesting that the resort strategy will build upon the foundational vision for Kananaskis established by Peter Lougheed. She argues that while protecting Alberta's mountain parks is paramount, it is also essential to provide adequate facilities for the growing number of visitors. Citing the over-saturation of popular destinations like Banff and Lake Louise, Smith stated, 'Kananaskis and the trails have been overrun. We just need more places to play because they’re going to keep on coming here.'





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