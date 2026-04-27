Nak’azdli Trees to Host 51st Annual Junior All Native Basketball Tournament

The Nak’azdli Trees U-17 Boys Basketball team has been announced as the host of the 2027 Junior All Native Basketball Tournament (JANT), marking the first time the event will be held in Prince George, BC. The tournament is expected to draw a record number of teams and spectators, showcasing the talent and spirit of First Nations youth basketball.

The Nak’azdli Trees U-17 Boys Basketball team has been selected to host the 51st annual Junior All Native Basketball Tournament ( JANT ) in March 2027. This landmark decision brings the prestigious tournament to Lheidli T’enneh territory in Prince George , British Columbia, for the very first time.

The announcement represents a significant achievement for the Nak’azdli community and a major boost for basketball enthusiasts throughout the province. The team members include Murial Sam, Linden George, Markus Prince, Jakota Monk, Conner Whitely, Silas Olem (Captain), Ian Bleeks-Sam, Kensi Jack, Lucas Sam, Mason Felix, Skylar Barfoot, Easton Lessard, Jody Sam (assistant coach), Brendan Taylor (coach), Dawson Joseph, Jordi Joseph, Owen Selzler, with Jagger Sagalon absent from the team photograph.

The 2027 tournament is expected to surpass previous events in scale and participation, potentially attracting up to 150 teams. This projection is based on the impressive attendance figures from the 2026 tournament, which featured over 1,800 athletes representing 129 teams, competing in more than 300 games. The championship game alone drew a crowd of 2,400 spectators, and CFNR’s livestream reached a record-breaking 373,000 viewers, demonstrating the tournament’s expanding reach and popularity.

The successful bid to host JANT 2027 is largely attributed to the unwavering dedication of Winnie Sam, a long-standing advocate for Nak’azdli youth recreation. For nearly two decades, Winnie Sam has tirelessly worked to secure funding and support for the team and the community’s athletic programs. Her efforts have been crucial in enabling the Nak’azdli Trees to reach this milestone.

The team’s name itself is a tribute to the late Terry “Tree” Sam, a highly respected figure in First Nations basketball, honoring his legacy and contributions to the sport. Winnie Sam expressed her excitement about the partnership with Lheidli T’enneh and Tourism Prince George, emphasizing the positive impact the tournament will have on the Nak’azdli Nation and the broader community.

She believes that Prince George’s central location will facilitate greater participation from First Nations across British Columbia, fostering a stronger sense of unity and celebration. The tournament is not merely a sporting event; it is a cultural gathering that promotes youth development, leadership skills, and the preservation of traditional values. The Nak’azdli Whut’en Youth Recreation organization is fully committed to ensuring the success of JANT 2027.

Preparations are already underway to provide a welcoming and inclusive environment for all participants and spectators. The organization recognizes the importance of creating opportunities for youth to excel in sports and develop as well-rounded individuals. Hosting the tournament will provide invaluable experience for the Nak’azdli Trees players, allowing them to showcase their talent on a larger stage and inspire future generations of athletes.

Beyond the basketball courts, JANT 2027 will serve as a platform for cultural exchange and understanding, strengthening relationships between First Nations communities. The event is expected to generate significant economic benefits for Prince George, attracting visitors and boosting local businesses. The community is eagerly anticipating the arrival of teams from across the province, ready to share in the excitement and camaraderie of JANT 2027.

The tournament promises to be a memorable event that celebrates the spirit of competition, the power of community, and the enduring legacy of First Nations basketball. The focus remains on providing a positive and enriching experience for all involved, upholding the values of sportsmanship, respect, and cultural pride





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