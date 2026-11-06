Najib Razak Set for House Arrest After Party Pays 50 Million Ringgit Fine

United Malays National Organization pays 50 million ringgit fine to secure former Prime Minister Najib Razak's transfer from prison to house arrest under royal pardon.

Former Malaysia n Prime Minister Najib Razak is poised to leave prison for house arrest after his political party, the United Malays National Organization, finalized a mandatory payment of 50 million ringgit. This substantial fine of approximately $12.3 million was a strict condition of the royal pardon granted by Malaysia's king in September. The payment satisfies the legal requirements for Najib to serve the remainder of his sentence outside of a correctional facility.

Payment Process and Royal Clemency Terms

Asyraf Wajid Dusuki, the secretary-general of the United Malays National Organization, confirmed that the party had successfully collected sufficient funds through a dedicated donation drive. Dusuki stated that the organization completed the payment of the 50 million ringgit fine at the High Court earlier on Friday. This financial transaction fulfills the specific stipulations attached to the royal clemency, allowing for Najib's change in detention status.

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Najib, who is 73 years old, has been held in custody since August 2022. His imprisonment began after Malaysia's top court upheld his conviction in a high-profile case linked to the looting of the 1Malaysia Development Berhad state investment fund. The multi-billion dollar fraud case resulted in severe penalties, including imprisonment and fines that previously prevented his release.

Security Measures at Kuala Lumpur Residence

Police forces were stationed at Najib Razak's residence in Kuala Lumpur early on Friday to oversee the transition. Security personnel blocked the road leading to his home to manage access and ensure compliance with house arrest protocols. These measures indicate that authorities are preparing for his imminent return to private detention after more than two years of incarceration.

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The exact timing of his transfer from the prison facility to his home was not immediately clarified by officials on Friday. However, the presence of law enforcement at the location suggests that the logistical arrangements are in their final stages. Najib Razak was previously seen arriving at the Kuala Lumpur High Court complex escorted by prison officers on Wednesday, October 14, 2026.

Legal Context and 1Malaysia Development Berhad Case

The legal proceedings against Najib Razak stem from the massive financial scandal involving 1Malaysia Development Berhad. The court determined that billions of dollars were misappropriated from the sovereign wealth fund, leading to convictions for abuse of power and money laundering. The royal pardon did not erase the conviction but altered the manner in which the remaining sentence would be served.

Malaysia's king exercised this rare clemency power in September, a move that sparked significant public and political debate. The pardon allowed Najib to avoid serving the rest of his term in a standard prison environment, provided all financial penalties and conditions were met. This decision highlights the complex intersection of judicial outcomes and royal prerogatives in the Malaysian political system.

Implications for Malaysian Political Landscape

The payment by the United Malays National Organization demonstrates the continued political support for Najib Razak within his party. Asyraf Wajid Dusuki's confirmation of the donation drive underscores the organized effort to facilitate Najib's release. This event may influence future political dynamics in Malaysia as the country navigates the aftermath of the 1Malaysia Development Berhad scandal.

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Observers will now watch closely to see how Najib Razak's house arrest affects his public activities and potential political engagements. While he remains under strict supervision, the change in detention conditions marks a significant shift in his legal status. The situation in Kuala Lumpur remains under tight security as authorities monitor compliance with the new terms of his clemency.