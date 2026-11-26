NAIT's fifth Jill of all Trades event drew 300 girls to explore high-paying career options in skilled trades through interactive workshops and mentorship from industry leaders.

The Northern Alberta Institute of Technology hosted its fifth annual Jill of all Trades event on Thursday, bringing together approximately 300 high school girls from the Edmonton area to explore viable careers in the skilled trades sector. The initiative targets students in Grades 9 through 12, aiming to demystify technical professions and highlight the financial and professional stability these roles offer to women.

Event Focus on High-Demand Technical Careers

Participants engaged in more than 20 interactive workshops designed to showcase the practical aspects of various high-skill occupations. The curriculum included hands-on exploration of roles such as crane and hoist equipment operator, instrumentation technician, power engineer, plumber, and welder. These sessions provided students with a realistic preview of the daily tasks and technical skills required in these fields.

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The event serves as a direct response to the historical underrepresentation of women in industrial and technical sectors. Organizers hope that by providing early exposure and mentorship, they can inspire a new generation of female professionals to enter industries that are traditionally male-dominated but offer robust earning potential.

Leadership and Mentorship Drive Industry Shift

Agatha Ojimelukwe, the dean of energy and natural resources at the Northern Alberta Institute of Technology, emphasized the need to break down cultural barriers that have prevented women from entering these fields. She noted that many young women do not consider these options because they lack early exposure or encouragement from family, peers, and teachers.

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The event featured a keynote session at the college's Shaw Theatre, where successful women in the industry shared their professional journeys. Mandy Rennehan, the CEO of Freshco, delivered a compelling address to the audience, challenging the outdated perception of trades as second-class professions. She framed these careers as desirable paths for ambitious students seeking both financial reward and personal accomplishment.

Student Engagement and Long-Term Impact

Sophia Malikov, an 11th grader attending the event, expressed that Rennehan's speech was highly motivating. Malikov, who has been building homes since Grade 10 through a school program, found the experience validated her interest in construction and technical work. She described the speakers as inspiring figures who encouraged her to pursue tangible goals in her future career.

The Northern Alberta Institute of Technology reports that female enrollment in its programs has increased by nearly 80 percent over the five years since the Jill of all Trades initiative began. Despite this growth, women still constitute only nine percent of the more than 10,000 registered apprentices in the college's 2025-26 academic year, indicating continued room for expansion in female participation.

The event underscores the Northern Alberta Institute of Technology's commitment to diversifying the technical workforce. By connecting high school students with industry leaders and hands-on learning opportunities, the institution aims to reshape the future landscape of the skilled trades in Canada.