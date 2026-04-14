NAC Orchestra's 100th Tour Features Mi'kmaw Singer-Songwriter Emma Stevens and Wolastoqiyik Composer Jeremy Dutcher

The National Arts Centre Orchestra's upcoming tour will feature performances by Mi'kmaw artist Emma Stevens and Wolastoqiyik composer Jeremy Dutcher, highlighting Indigenous music and culture.

As the Ottawa-based National Arts Centre Orchestra celebrates its 100th tour, a remarkable event is unfolding: Mi’kmaw singer-songwriter Emma Stevens will grace the stage, performing her original compositions alongside the esteemed ensemble. This collaboration marks a significant moment for both the orchestra and Stevens, symbolizing a bridge between classical music and the vibrant cultural heritage of the Mi’kmaw people. The audio version of this article is generated by AI-based technology. Mispronunciations can occur. We are working with our partners to continually review and improve the results.

This tour is especially poignant given the orchestra's history in Indigenous communities. The last time the orchestra performed in Eskasoni First Nation, Emma Stevens, then a young teenager, was volunteering at the show. Now, almost nine years later, the 23-year-old musician steps into the spotlight, prepared to share her music with a national audience. Her involvement is a testament to her artistic growth and a powerful affirmation of Indigenous voices in the Canadian music scene. “You’re going to be able to see our culture in full light, and see how amazing and beautiful the Mi’kmaw language and Mi’kmaw music is,” Stevens shared in a recent interview, reflecting on the opportunity to showcase her heritage.

Her journey to this moment is inspiring, stemming from a viral sensation of a Beatles song rendition. Stevens gained widespread recognition for her rendition of the Beatles' Blackbird, translated into Mi’kmaw by Katani Julian and Albert Golydada Julian, and produced by her music teacher Carter Chiasson. This version, released on YouTube, garnered over 1.9 million views. The impact of this performance extended far beyond the internet, as former Beatle Paul McCartney himself acknowledged her “beautiful version” during his 2019 tour, later sharing the stage with her before a Vancouver concert, adding a special moment of connection between the artist. Her unique interpretation of a classic song demonstrated the power of Indigenous languages in music.

Since that momentous event, Stevens has become a prominent voice, performing widely and speaking at multiple United Nations events, advocating for issues affecting Indigenous peoples in Canada. “I talk about language loss and missing and murdered Indigenous women, and that’s where I love to put my focus,” she stated. Stevens is deeply invested in reclaiming and revitalizing her ancestral language. She proudly created a song entirely in Mi’kmaw, an experience that evoked both pride and a sense of responsibility. “It was very surreal, and I was very proud of myself. But I know there are some inconsistencies in because I’m not as educated in my own language … I want to make sure that the younger generations continue to speak it and hold their language close to them,” she confessed.

Having grown up speaking Mi’kmaw at home, Stevens experienced a decline in fluency after beginning English schooling. “I can hold a conversation, but writing is very difficult … now that I’m writing I feel more connected,” she elaborated. This collaboration with the NAC Orchestra represents a critical step for her musical career and a wonderful expression of her cultural roots. The young musician is thrilled to perform two songs at the concert in Eskasoni on Tuesday evening, and at two other stops in Nova Scotia, in Halifax on Thursday and Wolfville on Friday. One of these songs is an original work co-written with Chiasson, addressing the sensitive topic of the Canadian residential school system, released on Truth and Reconciliation Day in 2023.

The NAC Orchestra's tour also includes the Wolastoqiyik composer and singer-songwriter Jeremy Dutcher, a member of Tobique First Nation in northern New Brunswick, and a two-time Polaris Music Prize winner. Dutcher has also been named the 2025 recipient of the NAC Award at the Governor General’s Performing Arts Awards. Dutcher’s inclusion adds another layer of cultural significance to the tour, which promises a captivating musical experience. “He’s an amazing artist. His voice is amazing. The way that he brings himself and he tells his story. It’s so beautiful,' Stevens said, showing her appreciation for his work and his talent.

Dutcher, who is also a fan of Stevens' music, emphasized that the audience should expect a celebration of music, language, “and the resilience of our melodies and our people.” He credits his mentor, elder Maggie Paul from Peskotomuhkati Nation, for encouraging him to champion traditional Indigenous music. This collaboration provides an important platform for promoting these musical traditions and languages. “It was her dream to hear our old songs lifted up by symphonic voices … it is so meaningful to bring an ensemble as fantastic as the NAC Orchestra to Wabanaki Territory, and to have our songs and language underscored by Canada’s orchestra, in our language, in our homelands.”

The tour is not just a concert series; it’s an act of cultural preservation, a celebration of Indigenous artistry, and a powerful statement of resilience. The pairing of the NAC Orchestra with Stevens and Dutcher signifies a vital step towards bridging cultural gaps and ensuring that Indigenous music and language continue to thrive. The orchestra's outreach is commendable, and the artists’ willingness to share their work with a wider audience is a testament to the power of music and the importance of Indigenous voices in Canada’s cultural landscape. This tour promises to be a unforgettable experience, highlighting the diversity and richness of Canadian musical heritage and promoting awareness and understanding among all Canadians.

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