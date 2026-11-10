Elizabeth Fry Society of Nova Scotia apologizes for panel featuring Marissa Shephard

The Elizabeth Fry Society of Mainland Nova Scotia apologized after hosting a violence panel that included Marissa Shephard, who was sentenced to 12 years for manslaughter and arson in Baylee Wylie's 2015 death. The group cited threats to staff and said it made a serious mistake.

The Elizabeth Fry Society of Mainland Nova Scotia has apologized after hosting a panel discussion on violence that included Marissa Shephard, who was convicted in the 2015 killing of a teenager.

The apology was issued Monday night in a public statement. Shephard was sentenced to 12 years in jail after pleading guilty to manslaughter and arson in the death of 18-year-old Baylee Wylie. Wylie was stabbed 200 times. Wylie's body was found in Shephard's burned out townhouse in Moncton, New Brunswick, in December 2015.

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The discovery was made at an apartment building on Dec. 17, 2015. Shephard was one of three people sentenced in connection with Wylie's killing. Devin Morningstar was found guilty of first-degree murder in 2016. Tyler Noel pleaded guilty in May 2017 to second-degree murder and arson with disregard for human life.

Elizabeth Fry Society Apologizes

Both received life sentences. The apology followed the event last week, where Shephard was listed as a panel member. The Nova Scotia chapter of the Elizabeth Fry Society said it made a serious mistake while planning the event. The group supports at-risk women and girls.

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Our work asks us to consider everyone who may be affected by violence, and above all, to do no further harm, the statement reads. With this event, our actions did not reflect that, and we have harmed those we support. The non-profit group said in an email that it would not take part in media interviews at this time.

Our staff have received repeated threats of violence, and our priority right now is the safety of our team and the people we support, the emailed statement sent Tuesday afternoon reads. It also cited respect for families who are grieving. According to court documents, Wylie, Shephard and the two other young men gathered at her home for some drug-fuelled excitement. The gathering ended tragically with Wylie being tied to a chair, beaten and stabbed repeatedly with a variety of weapons.

Background On Baylee Wylie Case

The case has drawn attention in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick. The Elizabeth Fry Society of Mainland Nova Scotia works to support women and girls involved in the justice system. The group said it is focused on safety and accountability after the event. Shephard's sentence of 12 years followed her guilty pleas.

Morningstar and Noel received life sentences for their roles. Wylie was 18 years old when he was killed. His body was found in December 2015 after the fire at Shephard's townhouse. The apology came after the panel event sparked criticism.

The group said its actions harmed those it supports. It also said its staff received threats of violence. The organization did not provide further comment beyond its emailed statement. The event was organized by the Nova Scotia chapter of the Elizabeth Fry Society.

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Statement On Safety And Threats

The panel was meant to discuss violence. Shephard's participation was listed before the event. The group has since apologized and said it made a serious mistake. The statement said the group's work requires considering everyone affected by violence.

It said the event did not reflect that principle. The group said it has harmed the people it supports. Court documents described the gathering at Shephard's home. Wylie was tied to a chair, beaten and stabbed with various weapons.

The case ended with three people sentenced. Shephard received 12 years. Morningstar and Noel received life sentences. The Elizabeth Fry Society of Mainland Nova Scotia said it would not do media interviews.

It cited threats to staff and the safety of the team and the people it supports. It also cited respect for grieving families. The emailed statement was sent Tuesday afternoon. The apology was issued Monday night.

The panel took place last week. Shephard was one of the panel members listed. Wylie was killed in 2015. His body was found in a burned out townhouse in Moncton.

The group said its priority is safety. It said its staff have received repeated threats of violence. It said it respects families who are grieving. The group said it made a serious mistake while planning the event.